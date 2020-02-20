Legal experts shocked as DOJ lawyers rebel against Bill Barr’s new Roger Stone sentencing guidelines

The new prosecutors in the Roger Stone case still seem to be ignoring the re-write of the sentencing memo, according to those watching the trial unfold.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson told the courtroom Thursday that she reviewed government sentencing recommendations from both the prosecutors who resigned last week and the supervisor who rewrote the memo.

“I note that the initial memo has not been withdrawn,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was nothing in bad faith with the initial prosecution team’s recommendation,” said Crabb.

“It’s not about bad faith. It was fully consistent with current DOJ policy, wasn’t that true?” Berman Jackson asked.

“Yes,” Crabb replied simply.

“With respect to the second filing — you signed it. Did you write it?” the judge asked.

“I’m not at liberty to discuss the internal deliberations in DOJ,” Crabb said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Were you directed to write it by someone else?” she asked.

“I can’t answer,” he said.

She then grilled the government on their change in position on obstruction of justice throughout the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge asked why Justice Department attorney John Crabb was there representing the government to begin with.

“I fear that you know less about this case than possibly anybody else in the courtroom,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The guideline enhancement applies here for the reasons set forth in the original sentencing memorandum,” said Crabb for the Justice Department. He went on to say that he doesn’t want to elaborate on the changes in sentencing recommendations unless the judge has a specific question.

So far, Crabb adhering more closely to arguments in 1st sentencing memorandum than 2nd. He says both agreed obstruction enhancement applies — without adding, as his memo did, "it is unclear to what extent the defendant’s obstructive conduct actually prejudiced the government" — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) February 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Crabb then confessed that the U.S. Attorney in the case reviewed and approved the original sentencing memo that was eventually overruled by the attorney general.

It was an exchange former prosecutors and legal scholars found fascinating. You can read their responses below:

In the Stone sentencing, the government is back to arguing in favor of an enhancement based on threats he made that drive his sentence upward. It’s a ping-pong game trying to keep up with the DOJ position here. https://t.co/jKe5Ojubc2 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The big news here is that DOJ's new lawyers seem to have just backed off the second, Barr-influenced second memo and stuck by the initial sentencing recommendation. Wow. — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) February 20, 2020

Stone is one reason Mueller was unable to complete his work. Without obstruction, he may have found conspiracy. https://t.co/rNsEGyUiNU — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) February 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is stunning. The new DOJ attorneys are arguing in favor of most aspects of the initial Stone sentencing recommendation, even though Barr stepped in and rescinded it. Are they revolting against Barr’s interference? https://t.co/3UMARBxsLb — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) February 20, 2020

Oh, okay. Good to know. https://t.co/KLQGvuU5Md — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) February 20, 2020

My big takeaway from the hearing is that Barr is running a complete clown shoe operation at DOJ…I mean what was that — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 20, 2020