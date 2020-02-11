Legal scholars sound the alarm on Roger Stone prosecutors resigning: Sometimes it’s the ‘best way’ to ‘make an impact’

Legal scholars, former federal prosecutors and ethics experts are all sounding the alarm on the top three prosecutors in the Roger Stone case resigning.

The moment came after the Department of Justice withdrew their sentencing recommendation of Roger Stone after President Donald Trump went off about it on Twitter.

As some federal prosecutors noted, sometimes the only way to draw attention to something that is wrong is to resign. Others explained that this incident is far from normal, saying that both prosecutors resigning from the case is unheard of, particularly if the case is over and it’s merely awaiting sentencing.

A 3rd prosecutor has stepped down from the Stone case. DOJ has filed a 5 page memo, contradicting its earlier memo. https://t.co/37cqx1f7nO — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 11, 2020

I can't believe I have to say this, but the President of the United States has no business interfering in the criminal trial of his own campaign adviser. The Justice Department owes the court and the American people an explanation of exactly what is happening here. https://t.co/z1RCeHiWrL — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 11, 2020

impact. Courts are legally required to analyze the factors that might apply and explain their decisions for that reason. Courts take that seriously. Here the sentence the prosecutors recommended was consistent with guideline factors that clearly apply. No judge would want to 2/ — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) February 11, 2020

This is so true, and some people are polite. But others, will actually tag @SenatorCollins https://t.co/3QyON0Nbxt — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) February 11, 2020

Today, February 11, 2020, the Republican Party gutted the rule of law. Along with countless others, I served 18 years at DOJ, the proudest of my career. Here are some photos of DOJ this evening, taken to mark the ending of America’s justice system as we know have known it. pic.twitter.com/1UXynPBxlI — @JulieZebrak (@JulieZebrak) February 11, 2020

This, the 2nd withdrawal notice from a career prosecutor, speaks loudly to those of us who used to work at DOJ. There is a 4-alarm fire at Justice. https://t.co/i1qfsOwTbo — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 11, 2020

At a certain point, the best way for honorable people to make an impact is to resign. https://t.co/exgeRhkJd4 — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) February 11, 2020

AUSA Jon Kravis is an outstanding, honorable, ethical career public servant & one of the country’s best Public Corruption prosecutors. He’s also my former colleague from our Homicide Section days at the DC USAO. Trump/Barr are destroying the DOJ & ruining lives. THIS. MUST. STOP. pic.twitter.com/dWJtawZvsO — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 11, 2020

1/ DOJ's sentencing recommendation in a high profile case like Stone's would surely be discussed internally well before the recommendation was made public, which makes today's reversal even more bizarre. It's not like the recommendation was made by a prosecutor acting alone. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 11, 2020

3/ It is unusual for the DOJ to reverse course on its sentencing recommendation at any time, but to do so one day after publicly making that recommendation to the judge is unheard of. We don't know why the prosecutor resigned, but it's not hard to imagine why he exited. /end — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 11, 2020

Courage and integrity. Let's hope we see some more if it at DOJ. https://t.co/Wd7H6zMfj9 — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 11, 2020

If he did not resign, he would have to stand up in court and explain to the judge why the government's position on Roger Stone's sentencing changed one day later. As a lawyer, he would have an ethical duty to do so truthfully, both in writing and orally. https://t.co/kMjaKpmINK — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 11, 2020

Old enough to remember Bill Barr giving a speech slamming local prosecutors for not throwing the book at defendants. And that’s because he gave that speech THIS MORNING. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 11, 2020

Things are not good, folks. https://t.co/2fEXbj3KzO — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 11, 2020

Another career prosecutor who does not want to be associated with the now-tainted Stone sentencing. https://t.co/65aBwLtLpK — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) February 11, 2020

Career prosecutors should not have to resign. This is how Trump will re-make the DOJ as his. The political appointees should be a buffer for that. That said, proud of them for standing up and stepping out. They clearly felt there was no choice. https://t.co/oHTfk9HykX — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) February 11, 2020

As red alarm days go, this is a big one. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 11, 2020

basically can't overmphasize the impact of the resignations of Kravis and Zelinsky. this is the worst crisis for DOJ easily since Mitchell if not before. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 11, 2020

1/ The three prosecutors who resigned today were primarily responsible for the case. They would propose a recommendation. In a typical case, it could stop there. Certainly in a high profile case, they would run that recommendation past their supervisory chain of command. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 11, 2020

