Let’s face the truth, America: John Bolton played us

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

John Bolton never had any intention of testifying in Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. And he knew he would never have to.Trump’s former national security adviser threw Democrats a sucker punch by pretending that he was noble enough to stand up against his old boss and the entire Republican Party. Turns out, he’s a selfish manipulator — just like Trump. And the American people got played.Bolton is the only person who got anything worthwhile out of the drama that ensued over his possible testimony. His book sales likely will soar through the roof. And with juicy tidbits already out in th…

New York sues Trump for blocking programs that speed up passage through borders and security checks: report

Published

1 min ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

The state of New York has sued the Trump administration over a new policy that bars thousands of New Yorkers from taking advantage of programs that speed up passage through airport security lines and borders, Reuters reports.

"In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, New York said the ban violates the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection, guarantee of equal sovereignty among the states, and prohibition on coercive federal action," the outlet reported.

Sondland and Vindman were both planning to leave — but Trump pushed them out early to humiliate them: CNN

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland were both pushed out of their positions over the weekend -- but sources tell CNN they were both planning on leaving anyway and that President Donald Trump wanted to push them out sooner.

According to CNN's sources, both Sondland and Vindman "had seen their standings diminished significantly after they appeared before Congress and under subpoena" during the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, which prompted them to begin planning their exits.

The most horrifying thing about Trump’s State of the Union? The two words he never said

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Imagine that it’s January 1941, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt is delivering his annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. The planet is literally on fire from the Big One, World War II. Nazi Germany has overrun France and Adolf Hitler’s regime has been raining bombs on London for months. Japan has overrun much of Asia.But FDR begins his speech with a long riff on how great the American economy has done under his presidency — including some gratuitous swipes at his predecessor Herbert Hoover, even though it’s been eight years since Hoover left the Oval Office. Ther... (more…)

