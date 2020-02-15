Lindsey Graham led Trump to think he’s a king and ‘destroyed’ himself in the process: ex-administration official
On MSNBC Saturday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci slammed President Donald Trump for his recent tweet quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson and comparing himself to a “king” — and warning that the Republicans who have empowered Trump to this point, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), have “destroyed themselves” in the eyes of history.
“The big catastrophe will be if he wins again, given the way that the Republican Senate has empowered him,” said Scaramucci. “Remember, you guys were talking about Ralph Waldo Emerson back in the other segment. Remember, it wasn’t about shooting king, okay? … it was about, no one is king. Ralph Waldo Emerson’s point was that most people live their life in quiet desperation, and they need to be liberated, and there is nobody that’s king. And the minute that someone starts to think that they’re king in the United States, it’s time to spill the tea, and throw the tea off the boat.”
“So what they’ve done with the president right now is unconscionable,” continued Scaramucci. “So somebody like Mitt Romney will be well-reflected in history, somebody like Adam Schiff will be well-reflected. Someone like Lindsey Graham or Mayor Giuliani, they’ve really destroyed themselves here.”
2020 Election
1990 book of ‘vulgar and degrading’ remarks by Mike Bloomberg may derail his campaign: report
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign continues to be rocked by revelations about the past views of the former Republican.
Recently, "hideous" tape has emerged of Bloomberg defending the NYPD's stop and frisk program, which was ruled illegal. Even Donald Trump labeled Bloomberg a "total racist" after the video surfaced.
CNN
‘Liar and coward’ Jim Jordan obliterated in epic blast by furious CNN legal analyst
On CNN Saturday, Ohio criminal defense attorney and legal analyst Richard Herman blew up over the new allegations surrounding Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for his role in the Ohio State University wrestling team sexual abuse scandal.
"Richard, if the accusation is true, that Congressman Jim Jordan asked students to keep quiet, what's the legal road ahead?" asked anchor Fredricka Wilson.
"Well, that's just evidence of guilt," said Herman. "How could he have not known? Seriously. He was a wrestling coach for about ten years at Ohio State when this animal doctor was doing this. You know, if you're a wrestling coach, it's like family with your wrestlers. This doctor was targeting the wrestling team. He spoke with the wrestlers. They spoke in the locker room. He shared a locker with the wrestlers. Everybody knew what what has going on at Ohio State. The wrestlers thought it was hazing. They weren't sure what this was all about. Yet they complained, they told him. There are so many instances, Fred, of not only students but a referee going up to Jordan and telling him."
Commentary
Here’s how Democrats can reclaim rural voters from Trump in 2020
One of the most dominant facets of conventional wisdom in American politics is that rural America is solidly and self-evidently conservative and Republican, so it's a waste of time, energy and resources for Democrats to try to compete away from the coasts and the big cities. The fiasco of this year's Iowa caucuses — which may never have a clear winner, or a result everyone trusts — only seems to further the argument that Democrats should focus elsewhere.
This article first appeared in Salon.