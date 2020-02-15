Lindsey Graham led Trump to think he’s a king and ‘destroyed’ himself in the process: ex-administration official

On MSNBC Saturday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci slammed President Donald Trump for his recent tweet quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson and comparing himself to a “king” — and warning that the Republicans who have empowered Trump to this point, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), have “destroyed themselves” in the eyes of history.

“The big catastrophe will be if he wins again, given the way that the Republican Senate has empowered him,” said Scaramucci. “Remember, you guys were talking about Ralph Waldo Emerson back in the other segment. Remember, it wasn’t about shooting king, okay? … it was about, no one is king. Ralph Waldo Emerson’s point was that most people live their life in quiet desperation, and they need to be liberated, and there is nobody that’s king. And the minute that someone starts to think that they’re king in the United States, it’s time to spill the tea, and throw the tea off the boat.”

“So what they’ve done with the president right now is unconscionable,” continued Scaramucci. “So somebody like Mitt Romney will be well-reflected in history, somebody like Adam Schiff will be well-reflected. Someone like Lindsey Graham or Mayor Giuliani, they’ve really destroyed themselves here.”

