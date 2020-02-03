Lisa Murkowski falsely claims people have already cast ballots for the 2020 election while justifying her Trump acquittal vote
As Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) laid out her long-winded explanation of why she would not vote to convict President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial, she offered this as one of her rationales:
“Removal from office … is the political death penalty. The president’s name is on ballots that have already been cast. The voters will pronounce a verdict in 9 months and we must trust their judgment.”
The problem is that this is false. Nobody has yet voted for Trump on a single ballot. He hasn’t even been officially renominated yet as the GOP candidate for president, and no primary or caucus has yet been called to secure him that nomination.
