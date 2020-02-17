Maddow breaks down potential ‘direct financial connection’ between the Russian government and Donald Trump

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow read bombshell excerpts from a new book set for release on Tuesday.

The host interviewed David Enrich, finance editor at The New York Times, about his forthcoming book Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction.

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” read excerpts from the book.

“There was no doubt that Deutsche Bank had extensive business dealings with Russia, and those dealings included acting as a conduit for dirty money to get out of Russia and into the western financial system,” Enrich wrote.

“Deutsche, of course, was the only reliable connection that Trump, his family, and his company had to the mainstream banking world. And Eric Trump had blurted that Russians financed the family’s golf projects — even though it was Deutsche who had made the Doral loans,” he explained. “Perhaps this was more than a coincidence. Maybe Deutsche was what connected Trump to Russia. The rumor that had been ricochetting around Washington, New York and London was that VTB had in the recent past funneled dirty money to Trump via Deutsche.”

“VTB certainly seemed connected to Trump. Felix Sater claimed that VTB was facilitating travel and other arrangements for Trump’s team in 2016 as they discussed a possible Trump Tower project in Moscow. And there was no doubt that VTB had deep, long-standing ties to Deutsche,” he continued.

“Now the theory was that one of the reasons Deutsche had been willing to take such risks on loans to Trump was that it wasn’t actually taking the risks at all: VTB had agreed to secure the loans; if Trump defaulted, Deutsche could collect whatever it was owed from the Russian bank,” he explained.

“In effect that meant that VTB was the one lending to Trump — a direct financial connection between the Russian government and the American president,” Enrich wrote. “Deutsche executives insisted this was false.”

During the interview, Enrich explained how Trump did business, why Deutsche Bank was also doing business with Jeffrey Epstein, financial entanglements involving Jared Kushner, and suspicious financial transactions.

WATCH: