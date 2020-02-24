Maddow reports on ‘jury tampering on a mass national scale’ — personally committed by Trump himself

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC warned her viewers on Monday that President Donald Trump is personally committing jury tampering with his attacks on Roger Stone jurors.

Maddow recapped viewers on the process that resulted in the current situation, quoting extensively from an op-ed written by one of the jurors.

“And now after that conviction, after roger stone’s sentencing, the president of the united states is the person who is leading the charge to denigrate that process, to single out individual jurors — including by name — to make them into villains and to try and tear down any respect that any American might have for the legal process if it produced an outcome the president doesn’t like,” she explained.

“And, not incidentally, to intimidate any juror on any future case that might have any impingement on the president’s interests, to make you think twice about how you might want to rule as a juror in a case like that given what happened to those other jurors who got attacked by the president over and over again and wrung-out — wrung-out on conservative media as somehow the real villains in the case, because of the way that jury and because of the fact the president didn’t like it,” Maddow noted.

“It’s jury tampering on a mass national scale — personally carried out by the president of the United States,” she charged.

“I know there’s a lot going on, but that is a remarkable turn and it has remarkable consequences for cases going forward indefinitely after the president has done this,” Maddow concluded.

Watch: