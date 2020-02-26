MAGA hat-wearing South Carolina voter casts ‘chaos’ vote for Bernie Sanders: ‘The best worst candidate’

A Republican voter in South Carolina told Fox News that he voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Primary to help President Donald Trump’s reelection chances.

The man, who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat, made the comments at a diner in Columbia Wednesday morning.

“I’m a Republican and a Trump supporter,” he said. “But we have an operation chaos going on and all over the state we’re encouraging Republicans to go vote for Bernie because we believe Bernie is the best worst candidate in contrasting his socialism against President Trump and his capitalism.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.