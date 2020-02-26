‘Making Washington more stupid’: Morning Joe buries Trump for hiring ‘political dupes’ to fight coronavirus

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Wednesday unloaded on President Donald Trump for larding his administration with unqualified hacks at a time when the United States faces the possibility of a mass outbreak of the coronavirus.

In a scathing assessment of the administration’s handling of the virus so far, Scarborough said that the bill for Trump’s style of reality TV governance may be about to come due.

“You have Donald Trump… firing just about every competent person in his administration and hiring one acting secretary after another acting secretary,” he said. “These people who are political dupes, who are loyal to Donald Trump, but that’s the only thing they have going for them.”

He then turned his ire toward fans of the president who love his “unconventional” style of governing.

“This stuff is about to get real with a lot of Trump supporters who say, ‘I like how he speaks his mind and he’s cleaning out Washington!” Scarborough fumed. “No! He’s making Washington not only more swampy, but he’s making Washington more stupid!”

Scarborough also slammed Trump over reports that the president’s biggest concern is the state of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the midst of what could be a pandemic.

“Donald Trump is only worried about the stock market collapsing,” he said. “Donald Trump’s incompetence — and his covering it up and saying everything is fine, move along — it’s only going to further panic the market.”

