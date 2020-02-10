Man accused of using racial slurs and threatening cops is indicted on bias intimidation charges
A 25-year-old Somerset County man accused threatening police and using racial slurs toward officers prior to his arrest last year has been indicted on first-degree bias intimidation charges, authorities said MondayDaniel McDonald, of the Somerset section of Franklin Township, yelled at and and cursed out Jamesburg officers after they were called to a dispute at a parked car on Stockton Avenue, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.McDonald also tried to kick out a window of a police car after he was taken into custody on Dec. 23, authorities said. When McDonald arrived at police headqu…
The most horrifying thing about Trump’s State of the Union? The two words he never said
Imagine that it’s January 1941, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt is delivering his annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. The planet is literally on fire from the Big One, World War II. Nazi Germany has overrun France and Adolf Hitler’s regime has been raining bombs on London for months. Japan has overrun much of Asia.But FDR begins his speech with a long riff on how great the American economy has done under his presidency — including some gratuitous swipes at his predecessor Herbert Hoover, even though it’s been eight years since Hoover left the Oval Office. Ther... (more…)
US indicts four Chinese military ‘hackers’ for Equifax breach
The US Justice Department announced indictments of four members of China's People's Liberation Army for alleged involvement in the massive 2017 hack of the database of giant US credit rating agency Equifax.
The hackers are accused of stealing the sensitive personal information on some 145 million Americans, in one of the world's largest ever data breaches, said Attorney General Bill Barr.
"This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people," he said.
The Justice Department indictment charged four members of the Chinese army's 54th Research Institute -- Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei -- with multiple counts of hacking, computer fraud, economic espionage and wire fraud.
Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mideast plan: diplomats
The Palestinians have abandoned their request for a vote at the UN Security Council Tuesday on rejecting the US Mideast plan, over a lack of international support, diplomats said.
Introduced by Indonesia and Tunisia, the resolution risked not having nine out of 15 votes in its favor, the minimum required for adoption provided there is no veto by a permanent member, the diplomats told AFP.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas is set to take part Tuesday in a session on President Donald Trump's January 28 plan, which paves the way for Israeli annexation of much of the West Bank but also allows for a demilitarized Palestinian state.