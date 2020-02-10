Quantcast
Manchin notes Trump is fatter and shorter after president attacks him as a 'munchkin'

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s tour of retribution continues as he lashes out at his perceived enemies for slights during his impeachment trial.

Trump has lashed out at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Twitter for three days in a row after the former governor voted to remove the president from office for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Manchin was interviewed about the online attacks by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday.

“Why do you think your vote, in particular, has struck such a nerve with President Trump?” Tapper asked.

“And well, start with the name-calling, basically ‘munchkin’ and he is confused on that because I am bigger than him, and he has me on 30 pounds on the weight, but I am a little taller than him, so that shouldn’t be accurate.

“You are not a munchkin,” Tapper noted. “Fact check, true.”

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
