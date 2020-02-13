McConnell confirms he will ram through a Supreme Court confirmation just before the election if it opens up

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) confirmed on Fox News that he will force through a Supreme Court confirmation if a seat becomes vacant between now and the election in November.

“If you’re asking me a hypothetical about whether this Republican Senate would confirm a member of the Supreme Court due to a vacancy created this year — yeah, we would fill it,” he said.

This is a complete reversal of McConnell’s attitude after Justice Antonin Scalia died four years ago to the day. At that time, he said President Barack Obama had no right to make a nomination in an election year, and the American people should decide the next justice in the presidential election — and he falsely claimed that Vice President Joe Biden had already set such a precedent.

He claims this situation is different because in now, the White House and the Senate are the same party — another new rule he apparently invented out of thin air.