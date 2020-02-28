Quantcast
Mick Mulvaney accuses media of hyping coronavirus to bring down Trump

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday that the media is only covering the spread of coronavirus because it’s out to get President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Times’ Annie Karni, Mulvaney accused the American media of using coronavirus as a political weapon, despite the fact that concerns about the virus led Japan to shut down its schools for at least a month.

“They think this will bring down the president,” Mulvaney said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

He then downplayed the health risks to Americans who contract the virus by arguing that the virus won’t kill everyone who contracts it.

“It’s not a death sentence,” he said. “It’s not the same as the Ebola crisis.”

In fact, it’s estimated that the mortality rate from contracting coronavirus is two percent, which is why several governments across the world are taking significant measures to protect their people from getting infected.

CDC employees ‘demoralized’ over Trump interference as they grapple with coronavirus crisis: CNN

Following a report from CNN Dr. Sanjay Guputa that the U.S. is woefully unprepared to handle a massive outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, "New Day" host John Berman relayed that staffers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have become "demoralized" by the White House response that won't allow them to do their jobs.

The concerned Gupta began by describing problems that will soon become apparent by pointing out, "One is that we may not have enough personal protective gear for our health care workers, and then if they're potentially exposed, they're out of the system. they really can't take care of patients for a while. Who's going to backstop that? Two is this idea of surge capacity. You know, look, we've got about a million hospital beds in the united states. We don't run a hospital system in the United States that is built on redundancy, we have a lot of extra redundancy built into it -- so what happens to these patients?"

Physician reveals to MSNBC’s Morning Joe why you’re likely to get the coronavirus

A physician explained to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" why everyone is likely to get the coronavirus -- maybe not this year, but eventually.

Dr. James Hamblin, a staff writer for The Atlantic, wrote a widely circulated report on that likelihood, and he warned that it posed a significant risk to some populations.

"We've seen it affect everyone," Hamblin said. "All different age groups, healthy and unhealthy alike. Most of the severe disease focused in older people, so people who already have conditions, chronic conditions, people who are older and most likely severe disease to die, but no one is going to be exempt from it. I think that's part of what makes any, anytime we have a really bad flu season, people get especially scared if it's a strain that kills or severely sickens people in prime of life."

Investigative reporter who uncovered Georgia vote suppression says Trump will cheat again

Rigging elections is as American as apple pie. To wit: Nonwhite people have been systematically denied the right to vote for most of the country's history. Most notably, when black people won the right to vote following the Civil War, in practice that liberty was denied under Jim and Jane Crow and other white supremacist laws, both in the South and other parts of the country, for a full century. Voter registration laws themselves have a long and ugly history of being used to deny nonwhites, white ethnics and other "undesirables" the right to vote.

It's also worth noting that the United States has a long and infamous history of sabotaging democratically elected governments in other countries.

