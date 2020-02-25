Mike Bloomberg lambasted after attempting to tell a joke at the #DemDebate
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was ridiculed online after attempting to land a joke at the Democratic Party presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina.
Bloomberg shared the stage with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and businessman Tom Steyer.
Bloomberg attempted to joke that he opponents would be afraid to show up, a reference to his disastrous appearance in his first debate.
We used to like jokes. Then some comedy writer wrote this for Bloomberg and now we don't. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/zwx3d9vWx1
— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) February 26, 2020
Here’s what people were saying about Bloomberg’s attempt at humor:
Bloomberg saying he won the last #DemDebate was one of those moments that’s so cringeworthy, it gives you secondhand embarrassment.
— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) February 26, 2020
Bloomberg tries to make self-deprecating joke and comedy just killed itself behind the auditorium.
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 26, 2020
Bloomberg's jokes make me physically cringe. He has zero charisma. Trump would utterly destroy him in debates. #DemDebate
— The Humanist Report🌹 (@HumanistReport) February 26, 2020
Bloomberg is making me hate jokes.
— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 26, 2020
I’m rooting for Bloomberg to never land a joke in this campaign season. Not one. It’s like when I was rooting for Chris Davis to never get another hit. I just want to see true failure greatness
— KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 26, 2020
Bloomberg thinking he could save everything by cramming in a self-deprecating joke about how soundly he was thrashed in the last debate and hour into this debate— this is the kind of strategic mind we need in the White House
— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 26, 2020
Bloomberg calls his opponents "contestants," then attempts a self-deprecating joke that is forced and awkward.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 26, 2020
Did Bloomberg just breeze past his comments on redlining to make a joke about his last debate performance?
— Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) February 26, 2020
is jay leno writing bloomberg's jokes #demdebate
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 26, 2020
I hope the Bloomberg joke writer cashed that check already
— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 26, 2020
Very rare to hear a joke whose punchline doubles as a comprehensive explanation for why the joke is inaccessible and unfunny to the audience it's just been told to. But Bloomberg's one-liner about how there aren't "naked cowboys" in every city delivers.
— Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) February 26, 2020
That Bloomberg joke was the “please, clap” of humor.
— Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) February 26, 2020
Bloomberg should not try to make jokes.
— Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) February 26, 2020
Just try to imagine the salary of the person writing Bloomberg’s jokes
— Leah Frances Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) February 26, 2020
Apparently there is one thing Mike Bloomberg cannot buy: a good joke.#DemDebate
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 26, 2020
Joe Biden knocks debate moderators' performance: 'Gentlemen don't get very well treated up here'
The moderators at the Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina have been broadly panned for failing to maintain control of the discussion, and allowing candidates to shout and talk over one another.
Towards the end of the debate, former Vice President Joe Biden — who spent much of the time with his hand up as other candidates shouted at each other — went out of his way to acknowledge his frustration at the lack of organization in the debate, after running out of time during a question about foreign policy.
'Do a better job': Internet slams Democratic debate moderators for subpar performance
It is unclear who will walk away from the Democratic CBS debates in Charleston, South Carolina as the victor, but one clear loser from the debates is the moderating team. They sat by as the candidates shouted and talked over one another, and at times asked bizarre questions, like whether former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg would support a federal ban on trans fats (there already is a federal ban on trans fats).
As the debate dragged on, commenters on social media expressed their disgust with the moderators.