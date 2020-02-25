Mike Bloomberg lambasted after attempting to tell a joke at the #DemDebate

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was ridiculed online after attempting to land a joke at the Democratic Party presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bloomberg shared the stage with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and businessman Tom Steyer.

Bloomberg attempted to joke that he opponents would be afraid to show up, a reference to his disastrous appearance in his first debate.

We used to like jokes. Then some comedy writer wrote this for Bloomberg and now we don't. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/zwx3d9vWx1 — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) February 26, 2020

Here’s what people were saying about Bloomberg’s attempt at humor:

Bloomberg saying he won the last #DemDebate was one of those moments that’s so cringeworthy, it gives you secondhand embarrassment. — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) February 26, 2020

Bloomberg tries to make self-deprecating joke and comedy just killed itself behind the auditorium. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) February 26, 2020

Bloomberg's jokes make me physically cringe. He has zero charisma. Trump would utterly destroy him in debates. #DemDebate — The Humanist Report🌹 (@HumanistReport) February 26, 2020

Bloomberg is making me hate jokes. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 26, 2020

I’m rooting for Bloomberg to never land a joke in this campaign season. Not one. It’s like when I was rooting for Chris Davis to never get another hit. I just want to see true failure greatness — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 26, 2020

Bloomberg thinking he could save everything by cramming in a self-deprecating joke about how soundly he was thrashed in the last debate and hour into this debate— this is the kind of strategic mind we need in the White House — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 26, 2020

Bloomberg calls his opponents "contestants," then attempts a self-deprecating joke that is forced and awkward. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 26, 2020

Did Bloomberg just breeze past his comments on redlining to make a joke about his last debate performance? — Christina Reynolds (@creynoldsnc) February 26, 2020

is jay leno writing bloomberg's jokes #demdebate — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 26, 2020

I hope the Bloomberg joke writer cashed that check already — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 26, 2020

Very rare to hear a joke whose punchline doubles as a comprehensive explanation for why the joke is inaccessible and unfunny to the audience it's just been told to. But Bloomberg's one-liner about how there aren't "naked cowboys" in every city delivers. — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) February 26, 2020

That Bloomberg joke was the “please, clap” of humor. — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) February 26, 2020

Bloomberg should not try to make jokes. — Elizabeth de la Vega (@Delavegalaw) February 26, 2020

Just try to imagine the salary of the person writing Bloomberg’s jokes — Leah Frances Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) February 26, 2020

Apparently there is one thing Mike Bloomberg cannot buy: a good joke.#DemDebate — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 26, 2020