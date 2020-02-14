Quantcast
Mike Bloomberg ripped President Obama in 2016 for failing to bridge racial divisions: ‘That’s his job’

Published

17 mins ago

on

Yet another video has been recently unearthed showing Michael Bloomberg making eyebrow-raising comments about racism in America.

The comments, uncovered by HuffPost, were made when Bloomberg addressed Oxford University in England in November of 2016.

“I would argue that today we are more segregated, in America certainly, than we were, in terms of race, than we were a dozen years ago, and yet we’re just finishing up eight years with our first black president. ‘Why are we more separated than we were before?’ is the question you’ve got to ask yourself,” Bloomberg argued.

“Why, during the Obama administration, didn’t we pull together? Ask the president. That’s his job really, to pull people together,” he declared.

Watch:


2020 Election

Trump to ‘take a lap’ at Daytona 500 while being driven in the presidential limousine: reports

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

The president of the United States wants to be driven around the Daytona 500 race track in the presidential limousine on Sunday.

During the NASCAR race, finishing drivers will complete 200 laps around the 2.5 mile-long track.

The news was reported by Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts.

https://twitter.com/johnrobertsFox/status/1228497773026258944

Trump's 2020 reelection campaign announced on Friday that they were paying for an airplane with a Trump banner to circle the track.

“NASCAR fans are patriots who support the President in huge numbers, so we definitely wanted to communicate directly with them about Keeping America Great during the Great American Race," campaign manager Brad Pascale argued.

Trump is upset DOJ didn’t prosecute Andrew McCabe — and thinks ‘action should be taken’: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was angered to learn that the Department of Justice found no grounds to prosecute Andrew McCabe, The Washington Post reported Friday.

"The Justice Department on Friday revealed it would not charge former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, a longtime target of President Trump’s wrath, exacerbating the angry divide between Trump, his attorney general and federal law enforcement officials," the newspaper explained. "The development came just a day after Attorney General William P. Barr made a televised entreaty to Trump to stop tweeting about criminal cases — and just hours after Trump defied that request."

