‘More explosions lying ahead’: Ex-Bush speechwriter warns Republicans Ukraine scandal isn’t over
On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum offered a stern warning to Republicans: Just because the impeachment is over does not mean that the Ukraine scandal is finished.
“I listened to the commentary,” said Frum. “I feel like I’m in that living room with the frat brothers of ‘Animal House’ all saying, ‘it’s over.’ I want to say with John Belushi, ‘Over? Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? It’s not over until it’s over.'”
“Donald Trump fought this fight by shoving every piece of information into a corner and locking the door,” continued Frum. “When Bill Clinton, when the Bill Clinton impeachment end in the January of 1999, I remember it well. Everyone was exhausted. You can judge the facts for yourself and everyone wants, decided this was closed. The facts aren’t on the table.”
“There are going to be subpoenas now,” said Frum. “Before, there was a time to litigate whether John Bolton should answer a subpoena. Now there is time to litigate. There are four consolidated cases, one from the district attorney in Manhattan and three from different committees of Congress, heading to the Supreme Court. They’ll be argued in March. One of two things will happen. Trump is going to lose, or to prevail on probably a 5-4 decision with the deciding vote, maybe cast by Brett Kavanaugh. Is that something the country will submit to?”
“With Donald Trump, every day is an explosion, and there are more explosions lying ahead,” Frum concluded.
Watch below:
Trump campaign cuts video attacking ‘secret asset’ Mitt Romney — who isn’t even up for re-election
President Donald Trump is so furious at Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) that he's already cut an attack ad against the Utah Senator four years before his election.
Romney, who was elected in 2018, got an astounding 62.6 percent in one of the worst years for Republicans in a decade. Trump, by contrast, won Utah in 2016 with less than 50 percent of the vote (45 percent).
But Trump demands loyalty and with one vote, Romney was able to deliver the only bipartisan impeachment conviction vote in history.
The video from Trump's team calls Romney "slippery, slick, [and] stealthy," claiming that he was lying when he complimented Trump's hotels. He even accused Romney of being a spy who tried to infiltrate the Trump administration in 2017.
Here’s why Trump’s reality-TV gimmicks and xenophobic rhetoric in his SOTU speech appeals to evangelicals
Since late December, 2019, when retiring editor-in-chief of Christianity Today Mark Galli published his infamous “Trump Should Be Removed from Office” editorial, there's been a great deal of buzz in the pundit class over whether Trump, after a highly publicized impeachment trial, needs to be concerned with possible defections in his white evangelical base. From an analytical standpoint, the buzz is mere noise, horse race politics nonsense from people who don’t understand that most white evangelicals have long since come to regard CT as “too liberal.” As John Stoehr observed on RD back in December, "It’s not going to change much."