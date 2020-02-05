‘More explosions lying ahead’: Ex-Bush speechwriter warns Republicans Ukraine scandal isn’t over

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum offered a stern warning to Republicans: Just because the impeachment is over does not mean that the Ukraine scandal is finished.

“I listened to the commentary,” said Frum. “I feel like I’m in that living room with the frat brothers of ‘Animal House’ all saying, ‘it’s over.’ I want to say with John Belushi, ‘Over? Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? It’s not over until it’s over.'”

“Donald Trump fought this fight by shoving every piece of information into a corner and locking the door,” continued Frum. “When Bill Clinton, when the Bill Clinton impeachment end in the January of 1999, I remember it well. Everyone was exhausted. You can judge the facts for yourself and everyone wants, decided this was closed. The facts aren’t on the table.”

“There are going to be subpoenas now,” said Frum. “Before, there was a time to litigate whether John Bolton should answer a subpoena. Now there is time to litigate. There are four consolidated cases, one from the district attorney in Manhattan and three from different committees of Congress, heading to the Supreme Court. They’ll be argued in March. One of two things will happen. Trump is going to lose, or to prevail on probably a 5-4 decision with the deciding vote, maybe cast by Brett Kavanaugh. Is that something the country will submit to?”

“With Donald Trump, every day is an explosion, and there are more explosions lying ahead,” Frum concluded.

Watch below: