Moscow police seize homemade ‘Batmobile’
A homemade vehicle bearing a striking resemblance to the “Batmobile” featured in a recent Batman film has been seized in central Moscow, Russia’s interior ministry announced.
Traffic police brought the all-black, lowrider vehicle with giant wheels to a screeching halt as it cruised down one of the main roads into the city center on Saturday evening.
They impounded the car, styled after the famous car belonging to the superhero and owned by a 32-year-old Muscovite.
The “Batmobile” owner faces fines for numerous violations before being allowed to get his car back.
Police said Tuesday that the vehicle was assembled illegally at a private workshop, is not registered as a vehicle and does not adhere to road safety standards, as well as being supersized for a standard car at six metres (20 feet) long.
The car was built in the United States, then customized in Russia at an auto tuning workshop called Fast Boom Pro, whose logo is visible in a police video, Russian auto sites reported.
The workshop turned it into the spitting image of the vehicle featured in the 2016 film “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”.
The replica car was reportedly put on sale in Russia in October last year for 55 million rubles ($842,100).
It was described as armored and equipped with a night-vision camera, a thermal imaging camera, a laser-aiming device and a model gun that imitates the sound of shooting.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
MSNBC suspends pundit for calling Bernie Sanders supporters ‘misfit black girls’
In the wake of comments targeting Bernie Sanders supporters that some say were misogynist, MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson has been temporarily benched by the network, according to an exclusive report from the Daily Beast.
Johnson, who's been a vocal critic of Sanders, gave an interview last month on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show where he said “racist white liberals” support Sanders and that the senator has done “nothing for intersectionality.”
Trump stokes coronavirus conspiracy theory involving Rod Rosenstein’s sister
President Donald Trump is singling out a particular official with the Centers for Disease Control for warning against the possible spread of the coronavirus.
The president is furious that CDC officials warned Tuesday that the COVID-19 virus could potentially shut down schools and businesses, and he reportedly blames Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the agency and the sister of former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein -- as Rush Limbaugh did on his national radio program.
"This person running this agency, who does she donate to?" Limbaugh said during his syndicated show. "Well, her brother is Rod Rosenstein. I’m guessing, let me check. I need to double-check this, because what I’m seeing here is 'Messonnier’s sister is Rod Rosenstein' -- unless Rosenstein’s had a sex-change operation, that can’t be right."
Breaking Banner
Trump administration wrongly compares coronavirus death rates to the flu
The White House is trying to calm coronavirus panic as the stock market plummets and panic spreads across the globe. But the information coming out of the president isn't exactly the correct information.
According to Bloomberg, "Trump and his senior advisers see coronavirus as a serious health threat that warrants a full response yet assess the risk of the virus in the U.S. as more comparable to the flu in terms of the fatality rate, according to people familiar with internal discussions."