MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch gives fellow Democrats a stern warning: The Iowa Caucus debacle ‘gives Trump a hand grenade’
Democrats, both liberal and centrist, are still seething over what has been called “The Great Democratic Iowa Caucuses Debacle” of February 3, 2020. As of Friday morning, February 7, it was still unclear whether former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg or Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was the winner, although Buttigieg appeared to have a slight advantage in the vote count. And MSNBC’s centrist Donny Deutsch had a stern warning for fellow Democrats when he appeared on “Morning Joe”: President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign will use the Iowa fiasco to flog Democrats relentlessly.
“The dysfunction in Iowa gives Trump a hand grenade,” Deutsch told “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
On Monday night, February 3, Democrats were hoping to find out who won the Democratic Iowa Caucuses, but a vote-counting app malfunctioned — and Iowa Democrats spent the following days counting the votes and trying to determine who the winner was. Buttigieg has been claiming victory during the New Hampshire Democratic Primary, but even so, he has been deprived of being able to say, with 100% certainty, that he won.
The 62-year-old Deutsch didn’t say that the Iowa debacle necessarily means that Trump will be reelected in November, but he stressed that Democrats have some major damage control to do in the weeks ahead — and Trump will repeatedly claim that the 2020 Democratic Iowa Caucuses app malfunction shows how badly the game is rigged in the Democratic Party.
Deutsch warned, “Donald Trump is a dog with a bone…. It was devastating what happened in Iowa.”
‘If Trump was a pilot, would you board the plane?’ Ex-prosecutor slams president’s defenders for ignoring his incompetence
Following a blustery and threatening Thursday presidential address by Donald Trump to the public, former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner cut right to the crux of the matter on Friday morning by posing a question to all Americans asking how much they really would trust the president if their life was on the line.
After tweeting that he believes Attorney General William Barr committed perjury, Kirschner tweeted out his question to Trump supporters and detractors alike writing: "If Trump was a doctor, would the trust his diagnosis? If Trump was a pilot, would you board the plane? If Trump was the architect, would you trust the building to stand? Trump is the very embodiment of incompetence, arrogance and unreliability. Register. Vote. Let’s fix this."
Democratic plans for raising taxes on the rich: A guide for the middle class
It’s hardly surprising that if a Democrat wins the White House, taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations will probably go up. How they’ll go up is the more interesting question.
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates generally agree the U.S. economy faces a variety of challenges: record-high income inequality, decaying infrastructure, failing public schools, climate change that is already leading to fires and floods and a lack of health insurance for millions of Americans, to name a few.
Rick Wilson drops the mic in ferocious attack on cowardly Republicans for unleashing ‘monster’ Trump on US
In an absolutely ferocious column for the Daily Beast, GOP campaign strategist Rick Wilson ripped into the Republican Party for acquitting Donald Trump on impeachment charges and thereby unleashing a vengeful "man more suited to a padded cell" upon the U.S. public.
Using Trump's two Thursday speeches -- which Wilson described as indicative of "Trump’s usual mental frailty, verbal dysentery, pathological mendacity, tertiary syphilis, amphetamine addiction, and brain worms' -- as a jumping-off point, the columnist began, "The recently acquitted and utterly guilty president of the United States, King Donald the Malevolent, let his rage, manias, and petty vengeances out to play, bellowing like a third-world warlord in a display of political performance art that was almost unbearably grotesque in its affront to American values, the law, and our collective sanity."