MSNBC’s Katy Tur shuts down Trump apologist for trying to claim the Justice Department works for the president

In an interview with Sam Nunberg over the scandal developing around the Justice Department and Roger Stone’s case, MSNBC host Katy Tur shut him down for saying the DOJ works for President Donald Trump.

Nunberg is demanding that the judge deciding the sentencing for Roger Stone be removed because she is an appointee of President Barack Obama.

“You’re asking somebody, a judge, to recuse themselves for the appearance of something when this administration is nothing but the appearance of everything?” Tur asked.

“But they’re supposedly independent as well. They are the Article III branch, they’re supposedly –” Nunberg said before Tur cut him off.

“But is it right to say that the president feels that his Justice Department is something that he should be in control — that it’s his Justice Department, his government, he should be the one that makes the rules out Congress. He should be the one that decides what happens. Who gets investigated. He gets to decide how they get investigated, who gets sentenced, how they get sentenced, in his justice department? Does he feel like the federal government, the government as a whole, is a lever for him to pull and push as he pleases?”

“I think in investigations that are tied to him — criminal cases, investigations that closely tied to him, yes. I think he does,” Nunberg said. “They also work for him under the executive branch as well. They have been given independence before but I think things have changed, certainly after the Mueller investigation.”

“The federal government works for the American people. Good to have you on,” Tur closed.