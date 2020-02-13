MSNBC’s Katy Tur shuts down Trump apologist for trying to claim the Justice Department works for the president
In an interview with Sam Nunberg over the scandal developing around the Justice Department and Roger Stone’s case, MSNBC host Katy Tur shut him down for saying the DOJ works for President Donald Trump.
Nunberg is demanding that the judge deciding the sentencing for Roger Stone be removed because she is an appointee of President Barack Obama.
“You’re asking somebody, a judge, to recuse themselves for the appearance of something when this administration is nothing but the appearance of everything?” Tur asked.
“But they’re supposedly independent as well. They are the Article III branch, they’re supposedly –” Nunberg said before Tur cut him off.
“But is it right to say that the president feels that his Justice Department is something that he should be in control — that it’s his Justice Department, his government, he should be the one that makes the rules out Congress. He should be the one that decides what happens. Who gets investigated. He gets to decide how they get investigated, who gets sentenced, how they get sentenced, in his justice department? Does he feel like the federal government, the government as a whole, is a lever for him to pull and push as he pleases?”
“I think in investigations that are tied to him — criminal cases, investigations that closely tied to him, yes. I think he does,” Nunberg said. “They also work for him under the executive branch as well. They have been given independence before but I think things have changed, certainly after the Mueller investigation.”
“The federal government works for the American people. Good to have you on,” Tur closed.
Trump caught blatantly lying about his past support for Bloomberg’s stop and frisk — again
President Donald Trump cannot stop lying about his past embrace of the "stop-and-frisk" searches that were first implemented by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and were then expanded by his successor, Michael Bloomberg.
According to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, Trump told Geraldo Rivera that he supported stop-and-frisk under Giuliani's administration because it was only used "sparingly" at the time, whereas Bloomberg used it much more frequently.
Trump busted for falsely claiming Mueller has been ‘proven’ as a liar
President Donald Trump falsely claimed that former FBI director and special counsel Robert Mueller had been "proven" as a liar.
The president spoke at length to Fox News broadcaster Geraldo Rivera for an interview on the Cleveland-based WTAM-AM, where he attacked the former prosecutors in Roger Stone's case and lashed out at the special counsel who brought the charges against his longtime associate.
Trump claimed Wednesday that Mueller had lied to Congress, and he told Rivera the former special counsel had falsely denied seeking another shot at the FBI director job after the president fired James Comey in May 2017.
Because facial recognition makes students and faculty less safe, 40+ rights groups call on universities to ban technology
"This mass surveillance experiment does not belong in our public spaces, and certainly not in our schools."
Urging universities across the U.S. to reject sales pitches from technology companies that insist facial recognition technology makes campuses safer, digital rights group Fight for the Future on Thursday released a sign-on letter calling for a ban on the use of surveillance which the group says violates students' and faculty's civil liberties.