Nancy Pelosi blisters Trump’s latest ‘anemic’ response to Coronavirus: ‘What he’s doing is too late’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lashed out at President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his response to the Coronavirus.
While speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, Pelosi slammed the president after he promised the epidemic “is going to go away.”
“This is shameful,” Pelosi said. “He puts forth a proposal now that is meager, anemic in terms of addressing this. Ebola, we did $5 billion. And now they’re trying to take the ebola money and spend it here.”
“What he’s doing is late, too late, anemic,” she added. “Hopefully we came make up for the loss of time but we have to have professionals in place, resources that are adequate and not use scare tactics about people coming back to our country.”
Pelosi remarks come as some health professional are questioning the Trump administration’s competency.
Watch the video clip below.
Pelosi calls Trump’s Covid-19 response meager, anemic, too late. pic.twitter.com/2CQne2hP6l
— Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 26, 2020
Julian Assange in UK court outburst over distance from lawyers
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Wednesday briefly disrupted his extradition hearing in Britain to complain about being forced to sit away from his lawyers.
The 48-year-old Australian stood up and launched an impromptu courtroom address from inside the glass-panelled dock of the court during the third day of the hearing, being held in southeast London.
"I can't speak to my lawyers with any proper confidentiality," he complained, noting microphones near the dock could pick up conversations.
"I can't ask, I can't instruct them," added Assange, wearing a grey blazer and a sweater over a collared shirt and seated between two guards.
Google pledges new $10 billion investment in US in 2020
Google said Wednesday it would invest more than $10 billion in US offices and data centers in 2020, including its new campus planned for New York City and projects in 10 other states.
The pledge comes on top of some $22 billion invested by the US tech giant unit over the past two years.
"These investments will create thousands of jobs -- including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities," said a blog post by Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet.
Devin Nunes’ income called into question as watchdog asks for investigation of his finances
According to a report from the Fresno Bee,the non-partisan Campaign Legal Center is requesting a federal investigation into whether U.S. Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) is receiving legal services in violation of House ethics rules.
Over the past year, the conservative Republicans has launched a handful of lawsuits against critics -- including the McClatchy newspaper chain and a person on Twitter purporting to be one of his cows.
According to the Bee, "The complaint says Nunes appears to be in 'blatant violation of House rules,' because he would have trouble paying for all these lawsuits solely from his congressional salary of $174,000 per year. The group argues he’d only be able to pay if he received legal services for free, at a discounted rate, or based on a contingency fee, meaning the lawyer would get compensated from Nunes’ winnings if he prevails in his lawsuits."