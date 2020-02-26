Nancy Pelosi blisters Trump’s latest ‘anemic’ response to Coronavirus: ‘What he’s doing is too late’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lashed out at President Donald Trump on Wednesday over his response to the Coronavirus.

While speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, Pelosi slammed the president after he promised the epidemic “is going to go away.”

“This is shameful,” Pelosi said. “He puts forth a proposal now that is meager, anemic in terms of addressing this. Ebola, we did $5 billion. And now they’re trying to take the ebola money and spend it here.”

“What he’s doing is late, too late, anemic,” she added. “Hopefully we came make up for the loss of time but we have to have professionals in place, resources that are adequate and not use scare tactics about people coming back to our country.”

Pelosi remarks come as some health professional are questioning the Trump administration’s competency.

Watch the video clip below.

Pelosi calls Trump’s Covid-19 response meager, anemic, too late. pic.twitter.com/2CQne2hP6l — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) February 26, 2020