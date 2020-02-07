Quantcast
Connect with us

Nancy Pelosi’s critics accused her of committing a federal crime — here’s why that’s absurd

Published

2 hours ago

on

The tension between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was impossible to miss on Tuesday night when Trump gave his 2020 State of the Union. Trump refused to shake Pelosi’s hand, and after the president finished his speech, Pelosi tore up a printed copy of it — which some far-right Trumpistas are claiming was a violation of federal law.

ADVERTISEMENT

But legal writer Colin Kalmbacher, in an article for Law & Crime, explains why Pelosi did nothing illegal and why her Trumpian detractors don’t even understand the law they have been talking about.

The specific federal law that some Pelosi critics have brought up is Code 2071, which deals with destroying government records. Charlie Kirk, founder of the pro-Trump Turning Point USA, tweeted, “US Code prohibits the destruction of government records,” adding that “Nancy Pelosi may have just committed a violation of” 2071 “when she ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union address.”

Former Republican congressional candidate Carl Higbie, citing U.S. Code 2071, tweeted that Pelosi “destroyed an official government document” — and Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s son, saw Higbie’s tweet and responded, “If Trump broke this law, the Democrats would try to impeach him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But Kirk, Higbie and Trump, Jr., according to Kalmbacher, don’t understand what U.S. Code 2071 actually says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Code 2017 states, “Whoever willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so, or, with intent to do so takes and carries away any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document, or other thing, filed or deposited with any clerk or officer of any court of the United States, or in any public office, or with any judicial or public officer of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.”

What Kirk, Higbie and Trump, Jr. are overlooking, Kalmbacher points out, is the “filed or deposited with any clerk or officer of any court of the United States” part.

“Trump handed Pelosi a copy of the speech,” Kalmbacher explains. “He didn’t file this copy with any official — clerk or otherwise — whose job it is to make sure such documents are collected, recorded and physically and legally protected. The president gave Pelosi a copy of his address as a memento of sorts. This action wasn’t an official deposit. It was an act of theater.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The piece of paper that Pelosi tore up, according to Kalmbacher, “is not covered by the statute at all…. Nothing official happened here one way or another, and certainly, no laws were broken by the speaker.”


Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law School professor, has lambasted Pelosi’s detractors for being so clueless that they don’t even understand how Code 2017 works.

“Not even Bill Barr would fall for that ludicrous misapplication of the federal law criminalizing mutilation of government records,” Tribe asserted. “The copy was the speaker’s own. It wasn’t a government record to begin with, and her action was purely symbolic expression well within the protection of both the speech and debate clause and the First Amendment.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mick Mulvaney’s head is on the ‘chopping block’ now that Trump has been unleashed by GOP: CNN

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's days as gatekeeper to Donald Trump are swiftly coming to an end now that the president has been acquited in his impeachment trial by the Republican-majority Senate.

Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman and Poppy Harlow on Friday morning, CNN contributor Kristen Holmes said the president didn't want to create any waves while his impeachment ordeal was ongoing, but now he is ready to clean house -- and that includes Mulvaney who caused the president no end of grief after a disastrous White House briefing months ago.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘We’re in the heads-on-pikes phase’: Ex White House official warns unrepentant Trump is about to wage war on his enemies

Published

33 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

In a pairing of tweets on Thursday night, former White House ethics czar Walter Schaub claimed the American public is about to see the worst of Donald Trump now that the Republican Party gave him a pass in a Senate impeachment trial.

According to Shaub, Trump will be spending every possible moment going after those he perceives as his enemies saying "We're in the heads-on-pikes phase of burgeoning authoritarianism."

He continued, "- Trump is going after witnesses for testifying to Congress- Trump and his allies are going after Romney- Senators, with help from Trump's Treasury Dept., are going after Trump's political rival and his son."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Trump and his family at their worst’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe torches president’s post-acquittal ‘freak show’

Published

40 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was aghast at the "freak show" President Donald Trump delivered on the day after his impeachment acquittal.

The president attacked his enemies at the National Prayer Breakfast and thanked his allies in a rambling, profane rant from the White House, and the "Morning Joe" host warned that Trump would only get worse.

"Donald Trump put on a freak show yesterday," Scarborough said, "and showed exactly why this race will always be close, even to the end. When things are going well, Donald Trump and his supporters and his family members are at their very worst."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image