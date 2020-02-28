National Republican Senatorial Committee: Doug Collins is friends with black Democrats and ‘can’t be trusted’
The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is attacking insurgent Rep. Doug Collins for not being a “real” conservative — and their primary evidence is that he’s friends with black Democrats.
In a video posted on the NRSC’s Twitter account, Collins is shown in photographs with former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), both of whom Collins has described as “friends.”
The coup de gras, however, comes when the ad shows footage of Collins shaking hands with former President Barack Obama in the White House.
“He can’t be trusted!” the ad informs viewers.
Collins, a longtime favorite of President Donald Trump, is running an insurgent primary campaign against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), an establishment favorite who is favored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as the most electable option. It is unknown at this point if Loeffler also claims to be friends with black Democrats.
NEW VIDEO: Convenient Conservative.@CollinsforGA wasn’t with @realDonaldTrump until a Senate seat opened up. #GASen #gapol pic.twitter.com/uBYpUT9WUJ
— The Senate Majority (@NRSC) February 27, 2020
The RNC stopped paying a data firm after a serious breach — then paid a mysterious LLC with the same address
Last fall the Republican National Committee paid $900,000 for “data services” to a Delaware-registered limited liability corporation that had existed for only three weeks.
The company receiving the money has no online presence and has not been used by other campaigns or committees. But there is one clue about the company, Howler Insights LLC, in paperwork the RNC filed with the Federal Election Commission. Howler’s Arlington, Virginia, address and suite number are the same as a conservative data firm whose work for the RNC was placed on hold nearly three years ago after a massive data breach.
Texas cops ask local addicts to bring in their meth so it can be purportedly tested for coronavirus
Police in Texas are trying to scare local addicts into bringing their drug stashes to the law enforcement officials so that they can be purportedly tested for coronavirus contamination.
Local news station KCRG reports that Johnson City Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page warning locals about the possibility that methamphetamine batches being sold in Blanco County have supposedly been infected by coronavirus.
Trump supporters freak out on Garth Brooks after mistaking his Barry Sanders jersey for a Bernie Sanders shirt
After country music star Garth Brooks posted a picture of himself to Instagram wearing a jersey honoring Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, some Trump supporters had a freakout, apparently under the impression that he was supporting 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
“Can’t you just do what you get paid to do????" one commenter wrote. "Why why why does it have to involve politics!!! So sad."
“Nothing like supporting a communist to loss (sic) a few fans!” wrote another.