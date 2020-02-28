National Republican Senatorial Committee: Doug Collins is friends with black Democrats and ‘can’t be trusted’

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is attacking insurgent Rep. Doug Collins for not being a “real” conservative — and their primary evidence is that he’s friends with black Democrats.

In a video posted on the NRSC’s Twitter account, Collins is shown in photographs with former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), both of whom Collins has described as “friends.”

The coup de gras, however, comes when the ad shows footage of Collins shaking hands with former President Barack Obama in the White House.

“He can’t be trusted!” the ad informs viewers.

Collins, a longtime favorite of President Donald Trump, is running an insurgent primary campaign against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), an establishment favorite who is favored by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as the most electable option. It is unknown at this point if Loeffler also claims to be friends with black Democrats.

