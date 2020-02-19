Neighbors call cops over California girl under ‘self-quarantine’ with coronavirus
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Amy Deng closed up her Chinese acupuncture and herbal medicine office for two weeks. The tenant next door wouldn’t let her step inside the shared lobby to pick up her client phone book to cancel appointments.Her 8-year-old daughter, Daisy, is forbidden from attending school with her fourth grade classmates until Wednesday and missed her best friend’s birthday party on Saturday.They don’t even have so much as a runny nose.For a family who lost their home, winery and beloved cat in the 2017 Tubbs fire up here, who lost a grandfather in October and went through a divorce in N…
Breaking Banner
A military perspective on climate change could bridge the gap between believers and doubters
As experts warn that the world is running out of time to head off severe climate change, discussions of what the U.S. should do about it are split into opposing camps. The scientific-environmental perspective says global warming will cause the planet severe harm without action to slow fossil fuel burning. Those who reject mainstream climate science insist either that warming is not occurring or that it’s not clear human actions are driving it.
Superfan prays to Trump idol ahead of the president’s India visit
Die-hard Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna is celebrating the visit of his hero to India next week the only way he knows how -- offering prayers to a life-sized idol of the US President in his home.
The 33-year-old has built the statue -- where he performs the Hindu prayer ritual "pooja" usually meant for deities -- in the backyard of his house in Jangaon district in India's southern state of Telangana.
"Trump sir, you are my god," the devotee told AFP after performing the pooja.
"Welcome to India. I am so happy."
Trump and his wife Melania are due to visit India and hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-profile two-day trip from February 24.
Breaking Banner
Chris Christie asked Trump to pardon this former CEO — so the president just did
WASHINGTON— A former corporate chief executive who spent his post-prison years helping inmates return to society received a pardonfrom President Donald Trump on Tuesday at the urging of former Gov. Chris Christie.Christie and long-time ally Jeff Chiesa, a former state attorney generaland interim U.S. senator, represented Ariel Friedler, the founder and former CEO of Virginia-based Symplicity Corp., in his application for a pardon. They submitted the request for a pardon more than a year ago.Trump called Christie on Friday and they discussed the pardon for the first time, the former governor to... (more…)