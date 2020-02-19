Neighbors call cops over California girl under ‘self-quarantine’ with coronavirus

Die-hard Donald Trump fan Bussa Krishna is celebrating the visit of his hero to India next week the only way he knows how -- offering prayers to a life-sized idol of the US President in his home.

The 33-year-old has built the statue -- where he performs the Hindu prayer ritual "pooja" usually meant for deities -- in the backyard of his house in Jangaon district in India's southern state of Telangana.

"Trump sir, you are my god," the devotee told AFP after performing the pooja.

"Welcome to India. I am so happy."

Trump and his wife Melania are due to visit India and hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-profile two-day trip from February 24.