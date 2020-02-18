Netanyahu must be present for start of corruption trial set for March 17, Justice Ministry says
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial will start on March 17, two weeks after Israel holds its third national election in less than a year, the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday.
Netanyahu, the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime, has denied any wrongdoing in the three corruption cases against him.
In addition to his legal battle, Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, is fighting for his political life in a March 2 election, after inconclusive ballots in April and September.
In a statement, the ministry said Netanyahu, in power for the past decade and Israel’s longest-serving leader, will be required to attend the Jerusalem District Court for the first session to hear an indictment against him. A three-judge panel will hear the case.
Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing in three corruption cases. Charges, which were formally filed with the court three weeks ago, include bribery, breach of trust and fraud.
Netanyahu, 70, is accused of wrongfully accepting $264,000 worth of gifts, which prosecutors said included cigars and champagne, from tycoons, and of dispensing regulatory favours in alleged bids for improved coverage by a popular news website. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of bribery and a maximum three-year term for fraud and breach of trust.
(REUTERS)
Rudy Giuliani explains why he profiled Black New Yorkers: ‘Who are we supposed to go look for?’
Rudy Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and an attorney for President Donald Trump, defended his stop and frisk policy on Tuesday -- but assailed Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg continuing the practice.
Giuliani made the remarks during an interview with Fox News host Ed Henry.
"Our statistics were perfect," Giuliani insisted. "We were following, not race, we were following complaints. In other words, why did we search 70% African-American males? We did it because 75% of our complaints were of African-American males who committed violent crimes. So, who are we supposed to go look for?"
Breaking Banner
Trump signs surprise pardon for felon convicted of failing to report extortion and bribery
President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.
Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.
Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:
Executive order signed for pardon of convicted felon Edward DeBartolo, announces @hogangidley45.
Breaking Banner
The View’s Meghan McCain melts down on Joy Behar for asking her who she’s voting for in 2020
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain short-circuited when Joy Behar asked who she would vote for in November's presidential election.
The conservative McCain agreed with liberal Sunny Hostin, who said Mike Bloomberg's past history of racist and misogynist statements would pose a big problem in winning the Democratic nomination.
"There's a lot here," McCain said. "First of all, that's 2011 on PBS, not something he said after a few drinks. That's something he said on air. Just one second, he also -- there's a lawsuit the Washington Post dug up where he was sued for saying there was a woman who was having trouble finding a nanny for her child and he said, 'It's a blanking baby, all you need is some black who doesn't even have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building.'"