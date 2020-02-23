Nevada GOP activist reveals how he ‘caucused for Bernie’ to help Trump win: ‘It would be a dream election’
Conservative activist Chuck Muth said that he temporarily switched parties to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the Nevada caucuses.
Muth, who spoke to the Las Vegas Journal-Review while wearing a red Keep America Great hat, explained that he had crossed over to “vote for the weakest candidate possible of the Democrats.”
“It was kind of a way of demonstrating how absurd I think it is to have same-day registration as well as early voting for a caucus,” Muth explained. “So my wife and I last Sunday went to an early voting site, we changed parties right there on the spot. We caucused for Bernie.”
“It would be a dream election,” he added. “The nightmare would be if Sanders won, of course. But, look, if Bernie Sanders can beat Donald Trump, we’ve already lost it.”
Watch the video clip below.
Activism
Nevada GOP activist reveals how he ‘caucused for Bernie’ to help Trump win: ‘It would be a dream election’
Conservative activist Chuck Muth said that he temporarily switched parties to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the Nevada caucuses.
Muth, who spoke to the Las Vegas Journal-Review while wearing a red Keep America Great hat, explained that he had crossed over to “vote for the weakest candidate possible of the Democrats.”
“It was kind of a way of demonstrating how absurd I think it is to have same-day registration as well as early voting for a caucus,” Muth explained. “So my wife and I last Sunday went to an early voting site, we changed parties right there on the spot. We caucused for Bernie.”
Activism
MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika troll Donald Trump with brutal fact-check of his jealous attacks on Obama
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski busted President Donald Trump's latest jealous attacks on his predecessor.
President Barack Obama noted the 11th anniversary Monday of the Recovery Act he signed, which set the stage for more than a decade of economic growth from depths of the worst recession in decades, and Trump lashed out hours later by calling those readily observable claims a "con job."
Activism
Buttigieg says Trump can ‘do chores’ if he’s unwilling to leave White House
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg joked on Monday about what he would do if President Donald Trump is unwilling to leave the White House after a 2020 loss.
During a campaign event in Reno, a voter worried that Trump might call his loss a hoax if the election is close.
"I mean, if he won't leave, I guess if he's willing to do chores, we can work something out," the candidate said to laughter and cheers.
Buttigieg argued that the best way to prevent Trump from "cheating" is to win by a significant margin.
"At the end of the day, there's only one president," he explained. "This is one of the reason we not just eke out a win, not just club everybody over the head and hope that we get to 51% and our Twitter followers outnumber your Twitter followers and we somehow piece together a squeaker."