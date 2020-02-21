Quantcast
Trump's new personnel chief orders federal 'purge': report

Published

3 hours ago

on

According to a new scoop from Axios, newly hired presidential personnel head Johnny McEntee called a meeting to introduce himself to White House liaisons from cabinet agencies this Thursday. During the meeting, he asked them to identify political appointees in the U.S. government who are suspected of being anti-Trump.

According to Axios, McEntee is a former “body man” to Trump who was fired in 2018 by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly. He was recently rehired to lead the presidential personnel office.

'Parallel universe or what?': Internet baffled as Trump praises gay Bollywood rom-com after raging against Korean film

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

The folks over at the left-wing, pro-LGBTQ website Pink News are little confused after President Donald Trump retweeted an article they published about a gay Bollywood romance.

"In a moment that will come as a surprise to anyone who is familiar with Donald Trump’s track-record on LGBT+ rights, the president of the United States shared a PinkNews story about gay Bollywood rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Extra Careful of Marriage)," Pink News' Patrick Kelleher writes.

Devin Nunes reportedly ran to Trump to tip him off about classified Russian election tampering analysis

Published

26 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News (screen grab)

According to a report from MSNBC, relying on information published by the Washington Post, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) may have contacted President Donald Trump and filled him on a meeting where lawmakers of both parties were brought up to date on the continuing campaign by Russian operatives attempting to manipulate the 2020 election.

The New York Times reports that, following the February 13th classified meeting, "The president berated Joseph Maguire, the outgoing acting director of national intelligence, for allowing it to take place, people familiar with the exchange said. Mr. Trump was particularly irritated that Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and the leader of the impeachment proceedings, was at the briefing."

Russia is helping to get Trump re-elected — and GOP is helping Russia do it: columnist

Published

36 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Make no mistake -- Russia is helping President Donald Trump win re-election, and congressional Republicans are helping them do it, according to one columnist.

When a senior U.S. intelligence official told the House Intelligence Committee that Russia was once again aiding Trump's election chances, GOP lawmakers pushed back during the briefing -- and one of them, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) reported the classified briefing to the president, reported the Washington Post.

