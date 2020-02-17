New anti-Trump Florida ads compare him to Latin American authoritarian dictators: ‘He acts like a caudillo’
MIAMI — The largest Democratic super PAC in the U.S. is launching a new series of attack ads starring a group of Florida Latinos who’ve fled oppressive governments in their home countries, featuring footage of President Donald Trump alongside images of Fidel Castro, Nicolás Maduro and Augusto Pinochet.Priorities USA, which teased this recent slate of ads last November, is using anti-Trump testimonials from one Cuban and three Venezuelan immigrants to compare Trump’s rhetoric to that of a Latin American “caudillo,” or an authoritarian dictator. The digital commercials will begin to publish on s…
New anti-Trump Florida ads compare him to Latin American authoritarian dictators: ‘He acts like a caudillo’
Will Trump ride Pentagon spending to reelection?
Donald Trump likes to posture as a tough guy and part of that tough-guy persona involves bragging about how much he’s spent on the U.S. military. This tendency was on full display in a tweet he posted three days after an American drone killed Iranian Major General Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad:
“The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way... and without hesitation!”
Dems need to stay focused on Trump and there are four ways they can cripple his re-election chances: columnist
In a column for the Washington Post, longtime political observer Paul Waldman put the Democrats on notice that they would be passing up a huge opportunity to cripple the re-election campaign of Donald Trump if they try to make the election about policy and not about the many controversies still dogging the president.
According to Waldman, he is concerned the Democrats will "let Trump off the hook" after the GOP-controlled Senate refused to oust him despite proof of impeachable offenses.