New Hampshire’s winner? Mike Bloomberg — as panicked Democrats flock to a billionaire
When former Vice President Joe Biden entered the 2020 presidential race last spring, he surged to the top of the Democratic polls with support from voters like Gina Seklecki, a corporate executive assistant from central Bucks County in Pennsylvania. She said she liked the 77-year-old’s experience and thought “he would be the best to guide us out of this nightmare and begin repairing the massive damage being done every single day” by President Donald Trump.But now Seklecki feels that Biden has been weakened by failing to respond forcefully to months of attacks from Team Trump about the business…
Joe Biden: From Democratic frontrunner to edge of collapse
Joe Biden is heading south, in more ways than one.
Once the confident frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, America's centrist senior statesman meant to invigorate his party's effort to oust Donald Trump and reclaim the White House.
But the electability candidate, the one who insists he has the best chance at defeating Trump in November, has seen his political fortunes plunge in a single week.
After what he called a "gut punch" of a fourth place finish in the opening contest in Iowa, on Tuesday he faced a second straight drubbing, on track for a shock fifth-place finish in New Hampshire, early results showed.
Bernie Sanders wins in New Hampshire as Biden crashes and burns
Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's high-stakes Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to US network projections, leaving rivals including party stalwart Joe Biden in his wake as he staked his claim to challenge President Donald Trump in November.
Sanders, the flag-bearer for the party's progressive wing, had 26 percent of votes with most of the count complete in the northeastern state, where he routed Hillary Clinton in 2016.
"Let me take this opportunity to thank the people of New Hampshire for a great victory tonight," Sanders told cheering supporters after NBC and ABC called the result in his favor.
The same night Bernie won New Hampshire he was ‘nuked’ in Nevada ahead of the next caucuses: report
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was projected to win Tuesday's first in the nation primary in New Hampshire.
But the same night, he was blasted by the most important union in Nevada ahead of the state's February 22 caucuses.
"Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would “end Culinary Healthcare” if elected president, according to a new one-pager the politically powerful Culinary Union is posting back of house on the Las Vegas Strip," The Nevada Independent reported Tuesday evening.