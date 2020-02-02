New study suggests Donald Trump’s ‘fake news’ attacks are backfiring
People tend to become more trusting of news stories after being exposed to President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking so-called “fake news,” according to new research published in Mass Communication an…
Lindsey Graham serves notice the Republicans will investigate the whistleblower and Biden after Senate acquits Trump
Appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) served notice that the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate the whistleblower whose report led to Donald Trump's impeachment, as well as possible connections to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
According to the Washington Examiner, Graham -- one of the president's most avid supporters regardless of the evidence -- stated, "The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower," before adding, "I want to understand how all this crap started."