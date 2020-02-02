Quantcast
Connect with us

New study suggests Donald Trump’s ‘fake news’ attacks are backfiring

Published

58 mins ago

on

People tend to become more trusting of news stories after being exposed to President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking so-called “fake news,” according to new research published in Mass Communication an…

Read More

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham serves notice the Republicans will investigate the whistleblower and Biden after Senate acquits Trump

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Appearing on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) served notice that the Republican-majority Senate Intelligence Committee will investigate the whistleblower whose report led to Donald Trump's impeachment, as well as possible connections to former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

According to the Washington Examiner, Graham -- one of the president's most avid supporters regardless of the evidence -- stated, "The Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that they will call the whistleblower," before adding, "I want to understand how all this crap started."

Continue Reading

Latest Headlines

WATCH: Bill Murray reprises ‘Groundhog Day’ Role in Super Bowl LIV commercial For Jeep

Published

18 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Latest Headlines

Former GOP governor blasts fellow Republicans over impeachment vote

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Christine Todd Whitman
Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image