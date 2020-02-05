‘No one prevents a witness who can exonerate them from testifying’: Legal experts respond to acquittal vote of Trump

It was never expected that President Donald Trump would be acquitted by two-thirds of the U.S. Senate for his crimes and the attempts to cover up his behavior by denying subpoenas.

While the impeachment trial is over, it’s likely that hearings will continue. Given the conflicting arguments by the White House that impeachment are the only way subpoenas are valid, and also that the House should have used the courts to enforce subpoenas, it’s likely that the House will continue to fight in court to obtain denied documents form the White House. The goal from the Trump legal team has been to stall as much as possible through the election.

As one former federal prosecutor predicted, the subpoenas will likely fly:

Joining @AlisonMorrisNOW and @CevallosLaw on #NBCNewsNow in the 5 pm hour. Looking forward-what's next? Here is to more subpoenas: let them fly, as numerous as the lies from the President’s mouth. Well, maybe not that many. We also need a system to enforce subpoenas quickly. — Cynthia Alksne (@CynthiaAlksne) February 5, 2020

Lawyers and legal scholars on Twitter responded to the acquittal vote with their own thoughts. You can see below:

I'm going to say this one last time, because it's the truth. https://t.co/XhBA0wPu3E — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 5, 2020

Mind-blowing stat: 48 Senators who voted to convict Trump represent 18 million more Americans than 52 Republicans who voted to acquit — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) February 5, 2020

Oy. Does anyone doubt that this prediction from @benjaminwittes is right on the mark? Or that there will be nothing new or unusual about it. https://t.co/sfnw2n7khF — Philip Rotner (@PhilipRotner) February 5, 2020

“If you do not tell the truth about yourself, you cannot tell it about other people.”

(Virginia Woolf)https://t.co/OWjDi5EzpE https://t.co/kIu7FXbwFt — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) February 5, 2020

7yo: I don't think the Republicans thought this through.

Me: No, they didn't.

7yo: What can we do?

Me: Remember. Remember that the Republicans did the wrong thing. Because one day they'll lie and make you try to forget. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 5, 2020

Quick shout to all the trial judges out there, federal and state, who make tough decisions, often on the spot, all day long – and don’t get presented with a “golden gavel,” whatever that is. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 5, 2020

Bipartisan vote to convict and remove. Strictly partisan vote to acquit. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 5, 2020

Let's give @SenSchumer credit: he kept his team together through this. This failure, this miscarriage of justice, this feckless cowardice in the face of despotic power, this is owned, ENTIRELY, but the Republican Party. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 5, 2020

Our country has had horrifically dark chapters in its history: the Dred Scott decision, Plessy v. Ferguson, the Korematsu opinion. Soon we can add to those disgraces, Mitch McConnell’s Senate Republicans voting to support & enable a criminal, corrupt, abusive president. #Shame — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 5, 2020

Impeachment is over. Let the Hunger Games begin. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 5, 2020

The most important question now that Trump has been acquitted is . . . what foreign leader will he be contacting tomorrow to urge, bribe or extort interference in the upcoming election? — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 5, 2020

In a few minutes, I’ll have a @nytimes reacting to the verdict and sending a — yes! — optimistic note. Joining @MeetThePress at 5 and then @allinwithchris at 8 to talk further. Romney points the way. Don’t lose faith. The constitution and our country is stronger than this. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) February 5, 2020

This quote from @PreetBharara speaks to so many things in today's culture (including hearings in hallowed chambers and dialogues across campuses):

"You're entitled to your view but only if you have taken the time to engage with others about it…"

🧵1/3 — Matt Deeg (@MattDeeg) February 5, 2020

The implications of this for our country are frightening. I hope @SenSanders will bring his supporters to understand that no matter who the eventual nominee is, the future of our fragile republic depends on insuring Trump is a 1-term President. https://t.co/L5Ur0qucUP — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 5, 2020