‘None of us are safe’: Ex-federal prosecutor issues stark warning over Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ

During a segment on MSNBC this Wednesday, host Ali Velshi discussed President Trump’s alleged leveraging the Justice Department to undermine the sentence recommendation in longtime confidant Roger Stone’s case, specifically Trump’s claim that no one even knows what crimes Stone actually committed. According to Velshi, Trump is “actually lying about the outcome of a court decision prosecuted by the government.”

“Right, he lies about everything, but now we’re adding the Department of Justice and the criminal justice system,” former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne replied. “And the problem is when you turn the criminal justice system, when you turn the Department of Justice into a political weapon … when the DOJ is a political weapon to be used by the President, then none of us are really safe.”

According to Alksne, Trump could not just use the Justice system to go protect his, friends, he could use it to go after his enemies.

“The problem is, there’s not really a lot we can do about it until he is no longer in office,” she added.

Watch the segment below: