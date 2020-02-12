Quantcast
Connect with us

‘None of us are safe’: Ex-federal prosecutor issues stark warning over Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ

Published

1 min ago

on

During a segment on MSNBC this Wednesday, host Ali Velshi discussed President Trump’s alleged leveraging the Justice Department to undermine the sentence recommendation in longtime confidant Roger Stone’s case, specifically Trump’s claim that no one even knows what crimes Stone actually committed. According to Velshi, Trump is “actually lying about the outcome of a court decision prosecuted by the government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right, he lies about everything, but now we’re adding the Department of Justice and the criminal justice system,” former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne replied. “And the problem is when you turn the criminal justice system, when you turn the Department of Justice into a political weapon … when the DOJ is a political weapon to be used by the President, then none of us are really safe.”

According to Alksne, Trump could not just use the Justice system to go protect his, friends, he could use it to go after his enemies.

“The problem is, there’s not really a lot we can do about it until he is no longer in office,” she added.

Watch the segment below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Attorney General William Barr agrees to testify before Jerry Nadler’s House Committee over ‘numerous concerns’

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

The Department of Justice and the House Judiciary Committee have confirmed that Attorney General William Barr will testify at the end of next month.

In a statement, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said that Barr would appear before the committee on March 31 "to address numerous concerns regarding his leadership of the Department of Justice and the president's improper influence over the department and our criminal justice system."

Barr most recently came under fire after the Justice Department reversed course and recommended a more lenient sentence for Trump-ally Roger Stone.

Just in:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Denied: Roger Stone secretly requests new trial — and gets shot down by Judge Amy Jackson

Published

51 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Roger Stone has reportedly lost a motion to have his case retried by the federal court system.

According to CNN's Shimon Prokupecz, the motioned was filed under seal and was not revealed until Wednesday, when it was denied by Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

A federal judge has denied Roger Stone a new trial after he made a request under seal, according to a notice from the court. Judge Jackson made her ruling known on Wednesday, her first public response following the withdrawals of all prosecutors on the case. @kpolantz

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Investigators scramble for answers after doctor’s suicide note indicates he gave fake vaccinations to kids

Published

57 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

In the wake of an Illinois pediatrician's suicide, investigators are looking into whether or not some of the vaccinations he gave his young patients were fraudulent, according to CBS Chicago.

Clues were found in a suicide note left by Dr. Van Koinis, which indicated there was a problem with the records he kept regarding the vaccinations.

“The note was very short," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. "It was a note where he expressed a lot regret and the note was solely driven at the fact that he did things he regretted as far as the vaccinations."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image