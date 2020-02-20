Quantcast
‘Not normal’: Veteran reporters sound the alarm on Trump’s unprecedented power grab

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump keeps asserting more and more power for the executive branch in a move that veteran reporters Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei describe as “not normal.”

Writing at Axios, the two reporters break down just how unprecedented Trump’s latest power grabs have been.

“In the past week, Trump has purged internal dissenters, imported loyalists, pardoned political and financial criminals and continued a running commentary on live Justice Department criminal cases — despite an unprecedented public brushback from his attorney general,” they write. “Trump does everything bigger and bolder than any predecessor dared — and all nakedly in the open, fearing no consequences from a Republican Party he fully commands.”

Among the many disturbing actions taken by the president has been his overt pressure campaign against the Department of Justice to prosecute his political enemies.

“Other presidents pressured their Justice Department, but never so nakedly and publicly,” they write. “Trump, asked this week if he agreed with Attorney General Bill Barr that White House tweets made it impossible to do the job, said: ‘I do agree with that. I think that’s true… I’m allowed to be totally involved. I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country.”

Read the whole breakdown here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
