Nunes asked Lev Parnas to sign his Valentine’s Day card to Donald Trump: attorney

The attorney for Lev Parnas ribbed Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for the Valentine’s Day message his client received from the Fresno lawmaker.

Joseph Bondy posted a screenshot that Nunes reportedly sent, asking Parnas to “Wish President Trump a Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Nunes said “there is no better way for patriots like you to show your support for our great president and the first family” than by signing his “surprise” Valentine’s Day card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bondy thought the gesture was “very nice.”