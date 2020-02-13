Quantcast
Nunes asked Lev Parnas to sign his Valentine’s Day card to Donald Trump: attorney

Published

4 hours ago

on

The attorney for Lev Parnas ribbed Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) for the Valentine’s Day message his client received from the Fresno lawmaker.

Joseph Bondy posted a screenshot that Nunes reportedly sent, asking Parnas to “Wish President Trump a Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Nunes said “there is no better way for patriots like you to show your support for our great president and the first family” than by signing his “surprise” Valentine’s Day card.

Bondy thought the gesture was “very nice.”


Trump raged and swore at his aides because his enemies aren’t being prosecuted: report

Published

1 min ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

There are two key ways a president can abuse the Justice Department and federal prosecutorial powers: he can protect his friends, and he can go after his enemies.

In recent days and months, especially with developments around the Michael Flynn and Roger Stone cases, observers have been deeply concerned that President Donald Trump is engaging in the first kind of abuse. But according to a new report from the Washington Post, what Trump really cares about — and what he is really furious hasn't happened yet — is the prosecution of his enemies.

2020 Election

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren wallops Mike Bloomberg as the gloves come off in 2020 Democratic primary

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) blasted former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg as the distinctions between a smaller field of 2020 candidates sharpen.

The Massachusetts senator was interviewed on MSNBC's "The Last Word" by host Lawrence O'Donnell.

O'Donnell asked Warren about comments by Bloomberg that suggested the end of housing redlining -- the illegal practice of racial discrimination by banks -- was responsible for the Great Recession.

The host played the recently unearthed clip of Bloomberg's comments and asked Warren to respond.

"What the mayor is really saying is that this crisis could have been averted if the banks had just been able to discriminate against black and brown people more," Warren said.

