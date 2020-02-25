Ocasio-Cortez warns COVID-19 coronavirus could spread faster due to lack of Medicare for All

Fears continue to grow about the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in the United States.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) warned of one particular way the virus could spread in America. Before becoming the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, Ocasio-Cortez was a hospitality industry worker.

“I can’t tell you how many times the people who handle your food — who are already overworked and underpaid — show up sick to work because our country refuses to guarantee healthcare or paid sick leave,” the former bartender noted.

The solution, AOC said, is passing Medicare for All, the single-payer health care proposal that has been a major topic during the 2020 presidential debate.