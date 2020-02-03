Ocasio-Cortez warns it would be ‘dangerous’ for Dem voters to not rally around eventual nominee
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has warned about the dangers of not rallying around whoever wins the Democratic Party nomination for the presidency.
In an interview with Time, the New York congresswoman discouraged anyone from staying home this November if their favorite candidate for the Democratic nomination doesn’t come out on top in the primary.
“Bernie has said this, I absolutely believe this: whoever gets the nomination, we have to rally behind them, no matter who it is,” she said. “And I would hope that everybody would do so if Bernie is the nominee as well.”
Ocasio-Cortez also had sharp words for any Democratic Party insiders who might be maneuvering behind the scenes to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) from winning the nomination.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea for people to try to use superdelegate or other kind of subversive policies to deny anybody the nomination because it’s incredibly divisive to do so, and very demoralizing, which is a direct threat in November,” she said. “The moment you start playing games trying to deny whoever is the nominee, we really start to get into dangerous territory in terms of defeating Trump.”
Read the whole interview here.
2020 Election
Last poll before caucus shows Sanders with 7-point lead
"The whole world is looking at Iowa. The whole world is asking whether or not the people in Iowa are prepared to stand up and fight for justice," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
An Emerson/7 News poll released on the eve of the Iowa caucuses found that Sen. Bernie Sanders, buttressed by strong support from younger voters, is leading the 2020 Democratic presidential field in the state by seven percentage points heading into Monday's voting.
2020 Election
These countries have every reason to interfere in the 2020 election now that the GOP is giving Trump the go-ahead
In a piece for the Daily Beast, Adam Rawnsley lists off the countries with the most to gain by interfering in the 2020 election in order to gain favor with President Donald Trump now that Republicans in the Senate have decided foreign interference is not a criminal or impeachable offense.
With the GOP prepared to acquit the president over attempting to shake Ukraine down by trading foreign aid for dirt on Vice President Joe Biden, foreign government wanting to curry favor with the president are likely looking at ways they can lend a helping hand to get him re-elected in what promised to be a tightly contested election.
2020 Election
With a month to go, crowded Democratic primary to challenge John Cornyn remains full of uncertainty
Some of the 12 candidates have clearer advantages than others, but it is an open question who will make a widely expected runoff.
With a month until election day, the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Texas remains fraught with uncertainty about who is best positioned to qualify for an all-but-guaranteed runoff.
The crowded field has long been unsettled, but any prospects of at least some candidates breaking away from the pack are now running into the short timeline ahead of the March 3 vote. A trio of polls released in recent days found that large numbers of voters are undecided — 56% in one survey released Sunday — while most of the 12 candidates are clustered in the single digits, slightly led by MJ Hegar.