Ocasio-Cortez warns it would be ‘dangerous’ for Dem voters to not rally around eventual nominee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has warned about the dangers of not rallying around whoever wins the Democratic Party nomination for the presidency.

In an interview with Time, the New York congresswoman discouraged anyone from staying home this November if their favorite candidate for the Democratic nomination doesn’t come out on top in the primary.

“Bernie has said this, I absolutely believe this: whoever gets the nomination, we have to rally behind them, no matter who it is,” she said. “And I would hope that everybody would do so if Bernie is the nominee as well.”

Ocasio-Cortez also had sharp words for any Democratic Party insiders who might be maneuvering behind the scenes to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) from winning the nomination.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea for people to try to use superdelegate or other kind of subversive policies to deny anybody the nomination because it’s incredibly divisive to do so, and very demoralizing, which is a direct threat in November,” she said. “The moment you start playing games trying to deny whoever is the nominee, we really start to get into dangerous territory in terms of defeating Trump.”

Read the whole interview here.