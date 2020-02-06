‘Only thing I can say to that is bless your heart’: Republican blasts Trump’s attacks on Pelosi prayers
Republican commentator Amanda Carpenter dropped what is generally referred to as a “southern slight” when responding to President Donald Trump’s attacks on those who pray for him even if they don’t like him.
Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a devout Catholic, during the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday, saying that he doesn’t believe that she prays for him.
“It makes me sad,” Carpenter said. “If Donald Trump has faith, he had a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate it at the State of the Union when Nancy Pelosi tried to shake his hand. That would have shown grace. That would have shown he’s above it all, but he’s not. He doubled down.”
But Carpenter draws the line at someone questioning another’s faith.
“To do this as president, to say that he questioned someone else’s faith, people of faith pray for leaders,” she continued. “We pray for America to prevail and show goodness in the world. And he’s questioning that. Why wouldn’t he say, ‘thank you very much?’ So the only thing I can say to that is ‘bless your heart.'”
The often-used phrase can have two meanings, one is a genuine blessing out of concern and the other is a condescension. Carpenter seems to be combining both in this case.
She went on to tell the evangelical community to “look in the mirror.” She quoted Jerry Fallwell Jr., who said that there was nothing Trump could do that would endanger support from him or the evangelical community.
“Does everyone else say no too?” asked Carpenter. “This can’t be. I loved what Arthur Brooks did at the National Prayer Breakfast here he stood up and said, ‘raise your hand if you love someone that disagrees with you politically.’ Most people raised their hands, except Trump. He is the outlier. People of faith need to stand up to this and point it out. And if he is an outlier then so be it.”
Watch the panel discussion below:
CNN
CNN
‘His mind is dark’: CNN’s Harwood says Trump’s speech exposed his ‘deep psychological distress’
During a segment on CNN this Thursday, the panel discussed President Trump's earlier “unscripted, vindictive, at times profane, angry, rambling response to his impeachment acquittal.”
During the conversation, host Brianna Keilar turned to CNN reporter John Harwood and asked his thoughts on Trump's speech.
"Look, this was a very disturbing tableau for the country," Harwood said. "It was dark because he's made clear that his mind is dark. This is somebody in deep psychological distress right now -- self-pitying, insecure, angry..."
Harwood then cited Trump's claim that "I did nothing wrong."
CNN
Trump’s post-acquittal speech was an ‘avalanche of grievance against everybody’: CNN’s Gloria Borger
The day after his acquittal in the Senate, President Trump went on TV and lashed out at his political enemies on live TV in a speech that CNN's Brianna Keilar described as "unscripted, vindictive, at times profane, angry, rambling response to his impeachment acquittal."
Keiler turned to CNN contributor Gloria Borger and asked her thoughts on the "enemies list" Trump rattled off during his speech "on the heels of a number of Republicans voting to acquit him, citing that they think he's learned his lesson, which clearly he has not."