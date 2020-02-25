Opera star Domingo ‘truly sorry’ over sexual harassment
Opera star Placido Domingo, facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, on Tuesday apologised for “the hurt” caused to his accusers, saying he accepted “full responsibility” for his actions.
“I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions,” he said in a statement sent to Spanish news agency Europa Press and seen by AFP.
The 79-year-old — who has been a director and conductor at some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses — has been accused by at least 20 women of forcibly kissing, grabbing or fondling them in incidents dating back to at least the 1980s.
Until now, Domingo has denied the allegations, referring to them variously as “inaccurate” and saying all his interactions and relationships were “always welcomed and consensual”.
“I have taken time over the last several months to reflect on the allegations that various colleagues of mine have made against me,” said Domingo, who was one of the most recognised tenors of the 20th century but has since transformed himself into a baritone.
The accusations first began to surface in August and two months later, he stepped down as general director of the Los Angeles Opera, and withdrew from all future performances at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, effectively ending his US career.
Reports have painted a portrait of a man who acted with impunity, shielded by his power as one of opera’s foremost stars.
Several of the women said Domingo tried to pressure them into sexual relationships by dangling jobs, and then sometimes punished them professionally when they refused his advances — but in his statement, he said that had “never” been his intention.
“I understand now that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of a concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did so. While that was never my intention, no one should ever be made to feel that way,” he said.
Domingo said he wanted to affect “positive change in the opera industry so that no one else has to have that same experience”, expressing hope his apology would encourage others to do the same.
“It is my fervent wish that the result will be a safer place to work for all in the opera industry, and I hope that my example moving forward will encourage others to follow,” the statement concluded.
Domingo’s career has been less affected by the scandal in Europe than in the United States, with the “King of Opera” performing in Austria, Hungary and Russia since the allegations first surfaced.
Photo: AFP/File / Attila KISBENEDEK
Ukraine worries Trump’s purge will embolden Putin: ‘Russia is getting more ambitious’
President Donald Trump's purge of disloyal staffers has Ukrainians concerned that Russia will ramp up its aggression.
Oleksandr Danylyuk, the former chairman of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, fears Russia will exploit a post-impeachment opening to ramp up its political influence operations against his country in their ongoing war, reported The Daily Beast.
In particular, Danylyuk is concerned that Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is putting Ukraine at risk by strengthening administration ties to corrupt, Kremlin-linked politicians in Kyiv.
Egypt’s ousted president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91
Egypt’s ousted former president Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.
The former Egyptian strongman was under house arrest since he was ousted on February 11, 2011 after three decades in power. Mubarak suffered from health problems following his ouster and arrest, and his medical state was the cause of several often contradictory reports. Earlier this week, his son, Alaa Mubarak tweeted that his son was still in an intensive care unit (ICU) weeks after undergoing surgery.
The FBI is investigating massive embezzlement of Border Patrol union funds
The FBI is investigating the disappearance of some $500,000 from the coffers of the powerful uniorepresenting the country’s roughly 20,000 Border Patrol agents, said the organization’s national president, Brandon Judd.
Judd said the probe is focused on identifying the individuals responsible for siphoning the money from the bank accounts of the union’s El Paso branch in recent years.
“We know the FBI is looking at it,” said Judd, head of the National Border Patrol Council, which has forged a close alliance with President Donald Trump.
Under the Trump administration, the Border Patrol, a once obscure federal agency, has been thrust into the center of a rancorous debate over immigration policy, facing intense criticism over the squalid conditions in the agency’s overcrowded detention facilities, a string of migrant deaths and revelations that some 9,500 current and former agents were part of a private Facebook group that included vulgar and misogynistic content.