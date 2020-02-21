Quantcast
‘Parallel universe or what?’: Internet baffled as Trump praises gay Bollywood rom-com after raging against Korean film

The folks over at the left-wing, pro-LGBTQ website Pink News are little confused after President Donald Trump retweeted an article they published about a gay Bollywood romance.

“In a moment that will come as a surprise to anyone who is familiar with Donald Trump’s track-record on LGBT+ rights, the president of the United States shared a PinkNews story about gay Bollywood rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Extra Careful of Marriage),” Pink News’ Patrick Kelleher writes.

The only commentary Trump included with his retweet of the article was the word, “Great!”

The original tweet was posted by LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell, who later wrote that he hoped Trump’s retweet wasn’t a PR stunt.

“In case you were wondering, we are at least as confused as you are by Trump’s tweet,” Keleher wrote. “It is not yet clear if the president meant to endorse the gay Bollywood rom-com or if his finger slipped. Could this be another ‘covfefe’ moment?”

In the comment thread that opened up beneath Trump’s retweet, the reaction was mixed:

