‘Parallel universe or what?’: Internet baffled as Trump praises gay Bollywood rom-com after raging against Korean film

The folks over at the left-wing, pro-LGBTQ website Pink News are little confused after President Donald Trump retweeted an article they published about a gay Bollywood romance.

“In a moment that will come as a surprise to anyone who is familiar with Donald Trump’s track-record on LGBT+ rights, the president of the United States shared a PinkNews story about gay Bollywood rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (Extra Careful of Marriage),” Pink News’ Patrick Kelleher writes.

The only commentary Trump included with his retweet of the article was the word, “Great!”

The original tweet was posted by LGBTQ activist Peter Tatchell, who later wrote that he hoped Trump’s retweet wasn’t a PR stunt.

“In case you were wondering, we are at least as confused as you are by Trump’s tweet,” Keleher wrote. “It is not yet clear if the president meant to endorse the gay Bollywood rom-com or if his finger slipped. Could this be another ‘covfefe’ moment?”

In the comment thread that opened up beneath Trump’s retweet, the reaction was mixed:

Thank you, President Trump, for supporting the gay community. I can’t wait to vote for you this November. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 21, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Donald Cheeto Man Trump has resigned, and is moving to Canada with his husband Mike Pence. — Calvin Schneider (@realcalvinn) February 21, 2020

God is Great, homosexuality in not. Woe unto those who call evil good & good evil. — Joseph McBride (@JonBon_Joey) February 21, 2020

I think we’ve all become exhausted by the daily ritual of wondering whether the current President of the United States is deliberately lying or is genuinely incapable of distinguishing between fact and fiction — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) February 21, 2020

You are trying so hard to pander to the LGBTQ community. — Brett ‍‍♂️ (@Brett_Ranger) February 21, 2020

I’m sure white Evangelicals will find a way to rationalize Trump promoting the acceptance of homosexuality in India. — pmga (@phillipgarmstro) February 21, 2020

Trump’s tweet was probably accompanied with an eyeroll of disgust. — Rambunctious Red ❤ (@VehementRedhead) February 21, 2020

Trump apparently hates South Korean films but loves a bit of Bollywood — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) February 21, 2020

Omg @realDonaldTrump just retweeted my gay rights friend @PeterTatchell! Parallel universe or what? — Perky Warbeck ️‍ (@LabourGay) February 21, 2020

Peter Tatchell just got retweeted by Donald Trump on the subject of Bollywood and homosexuality. 2020 literally can’t get any weirder https://t.co/laGZCwAIqR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 21, 2020

Trump hates movies from Korea but loves Bollywood? — eric larson (@larsoer) February 21, 2020