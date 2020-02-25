‘Paranoid cultist’ Rush Limbaugh blasted after claiming coronavirus is being ‘weaponized’ against Trump

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh raised eyebrows this Monday when he claimed that it looks like the “coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump,” adding that the “”truth” about the coronavirus is that it’s the “common cold.”

Limbaugh went on to slam the media for overhyping the virus in an effort to “an effort to get Trump” and even repeated a rumor that the virus originated in a Chinese biological weapons lab. While Limbaugh’s initial comments were likely meant to critique what he sees as the media’s bias against President Trump, others suggested he was trying to disseminate a conspiracy theory that the virus itself is a ploy to undermine Trump’s presidency.

Promoting a new conspiracy theory, Rush Limbaugh is claiming that the Coronavirus is no worse than the common cold, & that it’s a plot to make Trump look bad. If you get your medical advice from Rush (“the cancer specialist”), your prognosis is terrible.https://t.co/lGaaYYXPoB — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) February 25, 2020

Exceptionally irresponsible and dangerous for Rush Limbaugh to promote such an inane conspiracy theory. https://t.co/JZ5tGnbYfn — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) February 25, 2020

Stunningly reckless. Rush Limbaugh: “It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump. Now, I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus. … The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.” https://t.co/nsLbLplkcV via — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 25, 2020

Rush Limbaugh thinks coronavirus is the common cold in the same way he thinks cheesecake is a vegetable. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 25, 2020

This is batshit crazy, not to mention possibly very dangerous in the face of a potential pandemic. Also a reminder that giving this guy the Medal of Freedom was a hideously debasing act by Trump. “The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.” —Rush Limbaugh https://t.co/4iSMV7NJb9 — Mark Follman (@markfollman) February 24, 2020

Limbaugh told listeners Hurricane Irma was just climate change hype. Then he evacuated. https://t.co/GOKeZqIMEm https://t.co/eSrThUglJj — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) February 24, 2020

.@limbaugh reminding us that some people don’t find their humanity even when facing their mortality. https://t.co/Q61e64fe2T — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 24, 2020

Trump’s top advisors (Rush Limbaugh, Tucker Carlson) can’t decide whether the Coronavirus is an anti-Trump hoax or a pandemic requiring a nativist response. I guess he’ll have to rely on his own sober judgment and background medical knowledge. — Seth Masket (@smotus) February 25, 2020

Rush Limbaugh is a danger to the world. A sick, paranoid cultist. https://t.co/FUUTXd6OHK — Lynn Comella (@LynnComella) February 25, 2020