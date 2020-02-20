‘Pardon will follow in short order’: Experts trounce Trump for announcing Roger Stone has ‘very good chance of exoneration’

President Donald Trump continues to ignore Attorney General Bill Barr’s threat of resigning if he continues to tweet about Justice Dept. cases. Barely hours after a judge sentenced the president’s longtime confidant Roger Stone to a mere 40 months in jail Trump announced he believes Stone has a “very good chance of exoneration,” presumably on appeal – unless he is planning a pardon, which is not exoneration, although Trump apparently does not know that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judge Amy Berman Jackson made clear he does not, and all but bullet proofed her sentencing decision.

Now experts and others are predicting Trump will pardon Stone, possibly soon.

The president has already had Jared Stone and Pam Bondi remove the pardon process from the DOJ, enveloping it into their own portfolios.

The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker warned on MSNBC Thursday afternoon that Trump “is looking for ways to lash out” because he is so angry that his enemies, including Jim Comey and Andrew McCabe, were never charged with crimes (they never committed crimes) and he wants to “protect his own friends.”

“We’re obviously awaiting to hear about the president pardoning Roger Stone, which certainly appears likely,” Rucker stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said, “Trump issuing a pardon for somebody like Roger Stone looks like one thing and one thing only: obstruction of justice.”

Here’s what some other legal experts are saying:

Former FBI Special Agent and lawyer:

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s the over-under on how long Trump will wait time pardon Stone after sentencing? I give it by the end if the day tomorrow. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

POLITICO senior reporter:

It’s all become the worst kept secret in Washington: President Trump won’t let Roger Stone go to prison. https://t.co/vDKRewUPG4 @politico — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Former senior advisor to President Barack Obama:

Roger Stone was convicted of lying on @realDonaldTrump’s behalf. Now Trump is lying on Stone’s behalf.

The pardon will follow in short order.https://t.co/3KCpLlBPok — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 20, 2020

Former U.S. Attorney:

ADVERTISEMENT

Blah, blah, blah Stone gets a pardon https://t.co/5sThrvbLPJ — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 20, 2020

Former federal prosecutor:

If Trump pardons Stone, DOJ attys who appeared in court may resign; they made reps to court that Trump would contradict. That rolls right to Barr’s doorstep. Stone doesn’t want to go to jail and Barr doesn’t want to resign but you may not be able to have one w/out the other… — Jack Weiss (@JacksDogma) February 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT