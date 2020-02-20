‘Pardon will follow in short order’: Experts trounce Trump for announcing Roger Stone has ‘very good chance of exoneration’
President Donald Trump continues to ignore Attorney General Bill Barr’s threat of resigning if he continues to tweet about Justice Dept. cases. Barely hours after a judge sentenced the president’s longtime confidant Roger Stone to a mere 40 months in jail Trump announced he believes Stone has a “very good chance of exoneration,” presumably on appeal – unless he is planning a pardon, which is not exoneration, although Trump apparently does not know that.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson made clear he does not, and all but bullet proofed her sentencing decision.
Now experts and others are predicting Trump will pardon Stone, possibly soon.
The president has already had Jared Stone and Pam Bondi remove the pardon process from the DOJ, enveloping it into their own portfolios.
The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker warned on MSNBC Thursday afternoon that Trump “is looking for ways to lash out” because he is so angry that his enemies, including Jim Comey and Andrew McCabe, were never charged with crimes (they never committed crimes) and he wants to “protect his own friends.”
“We’re obviously awaiting to hear about the president pardoning Roger Stone, which certainly appears likely,” Rucker stated.
NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said, “Trump issuing a pardon for somebody like Roger Stone looks like one thing and one thing only: obstruction of justice.”
Here’s what some other legal experts are saying:
Former FBI Special Agent and lawyer:
What’s the over-under on how long Trump will wait time pardon Stone after sentencing? I give it by the end if the day tomorrow.
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 20, 2020
POLITICO senior reporter:
It’s all become the worst kept secret in Washington: President Trump won’t let Roger Stone go to prison. https://t.co/vDKRewUPG4 @politico
— Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 20, 2020
Former senior advisor to President Barack Obama:
Roger Stone was convicted of lying on @realDonaldTrump’s behalf. Now Trump is lying on Stone’s behalf.
The pardon will follow in short order.https://t.co/3KCpLlBPok
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 20, 2020
Former U.S. Attorney:
Blah, blah, blah Stone gets a pardon https://t.co/5sThrvbLPJ
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 20, 2020
Former federal prosecutor:
If Trump pardons Stone, DOJ attys who appeared in court may resign; they made reps to court that Trump would contradict. That rolls right to Barr’s doorstep. Stone doesn’t want to go to jail and Barr doesn’t want to resign but you may not be able to have one w/out the other…
— Jack Weiss (@JacksDogma) February 20, 2020
‘That’s a bombshell, that’s an earthquake’: NBC reporter sounds the alarm on Russia’s latest efforts for Trump
The New York Times broke the story Thursday that Russia is supporting President Donald Trump and is already hacking the 2016 election to help his reelection.
It was something NBC reporter Ken Delanian called a "bombshell."
"It is the worst nightmare of many of my sources in the intelligence world," he said. "It's bad enough to learn that there is classified intelligence that Russia is interfering again and trying to elect Donald Trump. We should be careful about that because it is not clear what it means. Does it mean disinformation on social media, does it mean intercepts that suggest people in the Kremlin are discussing the campaign? That is bad enough, but then the notion that because a briefing of that information was delivered to a bipartisan group of lawmakers, that cost Joe Maguire the job? That is a bombshell."
2020 Election
REVEALED: Bloomberg NDA gave women a specific script to read if asked about what the company did
One of the key moments in Wednesday nights Democratic debate came when Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pressed former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg on why he won't release women from Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) that prevent them from discussing alleged wrongdoing at his companies.
President Donald Trump also used an NDA is his hush-money scheme to silence Stormy Daniels.
Warren asked Bloomberg to release the women from the agreements, "so we can hear their side of the story."
Former Vice President Joe Biden also joined in, but Bloomberg refused to allow the women to tell their story -- and couldn't even answer Warren's question about the number of women who are gagged by NDAs.
Russia is working to re-elect Trump, he knows it, the intel community knows it, and he’s furious House Democrats were told
Russia is working to re-elect President Donald Trump. That should come as little surprise to many – it's actually unclear they ever stopped attacking the U.S. elections – "meddling," as far too many put it – since they began as far back as 2013, according to the U.S. intelligence community.
But the U.S. intelligence community knows Russia is working to help Trump. Trump knows Russia is working to help Trump. House Democrats were told last week Russia is working to help Trump. And now Trump is furious.
"Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected," The New York Times, citing five sources, reports late Thursday afternoon. The newspaper adds that the "disclosure ... angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him."