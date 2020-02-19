Quantcast
Connect with us

Paul Krugman debunks Trump’s bogus claims about the ‘Obama economy’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that his policies alone are responsible for the economic recovery in the United States, claiming that he inherited a broken economy from his Democratic predecessor, President Barack Obama. But Trump’s claims are wildly misleading, and economist/New York Times columnist Paul Krugman debunked some of them this week in a Twitter thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krugman tweeted, “So, I see that Trump is bad-mouthing the Obama economy. Two points. First, there was absolutely no break in economic trends after the 2016 election.”

The 66-year-old Krugman posted a chart showing GDP (gross domestic product) from 2010 (when Obama was serving his first term) to 2020 (three years into Trump’s presidency). GDP, the chart shows, gradually improved during Obama’s eight-year presidency.

“Second, while recovery from the financial crisis could and should have been faster,” Krugman writes, “the reason it wasn’t was Republican-enforced fiscal austerity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Krugman explained, “Without that austerity — suddenly abandoned when Trump took office — unemployment would probably have fallen to 4% by some point in 2014.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2009, the unemployment rate in the U.S. reached 10.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). But in December 2016, Obama’s last full month in office, it was down to 4.7%.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House flack gets busted after claiming Trump ‘barely knows’ GOPer who took pardon offer to Assange

Published

55 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump "barely knows" former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), who has been linked to a possible pardon for Julian Assange.

At a pre-trial hearing earlier on Wednesday, Assange asserted that he had been offered a pardon in exchange for publicly denying that Russia hacked Democratic National Committee servers during the 2016 election campaign.

Rohrabacher admitted in 2017 that he had tried to broker a deal between Assange and the White House.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Fox News host grills WH spokesman on why Trump is ignoring Barr’s call to stop tweeting

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

During an appearance on Fox News this Wednesday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley addressed reports of tension between President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr over comments Barr made suggesting that he's fed up with Trump's tweeting. According to Gidley, the relationship between the two is strong.

Gidley was then pressed by America's Newsroom anchor Ed Henry on reports that Barr is considering resigning over Trump's tweets about the Roger Stone case.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Didn’t Trump want the death penalty for drug offenses?’: White House mocked for claim Blagojevich was freed to combat ‘aggressive sentencing’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

During an appearance on Fox News this Wednesday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley addressed President Trump's recent pardons and commutations, specifically the commutation of Rod Blagojevich, suggesting it was done in an effort to clamp down on "aggressive sentencing" by prosecutors.

"The fact is, the president is clearly against excessive sentencing," Gidley said. "Whether it's Rod Blagojevich or Alice Johnson, he's focused on making sure people who serve time in prison, who have rehabilitated, who show regret and show remorse, don't have to rot away in a jail cell their whole life."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image