Pencedemic trends and stock market tanks as America assumes Trump will fail on coronavirus

Fears over COVID-19 coronavirus continued to grow on Thursday as more new cases were reported outside of China than within.

The suspected community transmission of the disease in Northern California was another first.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 800 points as investors worried tthe epidemic could hurt manufacturing supply chains and lower consumer demand.

President Donald Trump’s selection of Vice President Mike Pence as coronavirus failed to reassure Americans as “Pencedemic” — a Portmanteau of “Pence” and “epidemic” — trended nationwide on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Pence: “Ivanka is working on a coronavirus cure as we speak” #Pencedemic pic.twitter.com/so7TDiFFa1 — Gigohead (@gigohead) February 27, 2020

Donald Trump: "A #Pencedemic is not inevitable."

Health experts: "BULLSHIT!" Donald Trump: "We'll have a vaccine very quickly."

Health Experts: "It'll take 1 to 1 1/2 years to have a vaccine available." Donald Trump's words have no meaning because he is a pathological liar. — The Tweetwit 🆘 (@TheTweetwit) February 27, 2020

The very first thing Mike Pence said after publicly being appointed coronavirus czar was to compliment Trump's unprecedented steps to respond. Forget the fact that Trump is afraid of steps, Pence is a lickspittle, and this job requires neither licking nor spittle. #pencedemic — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 27, 2020

#Pencedemic means laying on hands on Trump has been cancelled at the White House until further notice. Paula White is concocting some other pay for pray way to make #coronavirus go away. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 27, 2020

TRUMP HOLDS IMPORTANT MEETING WITH ADVISORS ON HOW CORONAVIRUS IS TRANSMITTED#Pencedemic#COVID19#coronavirususa pic.twitter.com/d3FdZcHakQ — Peter Merlin Cane (@PeterMerlinCane) February 27, 2020

What could go wrong with having Mike Pence, a man who wants to impose Christian sharia law in America, as head of the fight against a life threatening global epidemic that could cause an "end of days" scenario? #Pencedemic #coronavirususa — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 27, 2020

Putting Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus response is like staring at a solar eclipse, thinking windmills cause cancer, and wanting to nuke hurricanes, rake forest fires, or buy Greenland. #Pencedemic — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) February 27, 2020

The Pences are fighting the Coronavirus by wearing Hazmat suits designed to look like rich, bigoted, doughy white people, stating, "These suits can protect you from anything" #Pencedemic pic.twitter.com/U3ctyJ9Tjp — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) February 27, 2020

Now I may be crazy, but how does appointing a man who LITERALLY DOESN’T BELIEVE IN SCIENCE to lead the #coronavirus prevention efforts make any sense? #Pencedemic https://t.co/fH1HKWSM6x — Seth Bazemore (@S_Baz3) February 27, 2020

#ThursdayThoughts 📌Would you trust Trump to tell the truth and guide you and your family through a potential life-or-death scenario? 📌THAT is the very question EVERY American is asking themselves right now.#Pencedemic #TrumpLiesEverytimeHeSpeaks pic.twitter.com/lStb8lAXmE — D. Earl Stephens (@EarlOfEnough) February 27, 2020

#Pencedemic Donald Trump has a tweet for everything. pic.twitter.com/o7gkW0zcH5 — The Tweetwit 🆘 (@TheTweetwit) February 27, 2020

Don’t get distracted. Trump is still in bed with Putin, Saudi Crown Prince and many other corrupt leaders and dictators. His only solution to dealing with coronavirus is to appoint a known imbecile, Mike Pence, as Covid-19 czar! #BlackBookBloomberg #TrumpVirus #Pencedemic pic.twitter.com/iqclaBUaPJ — 45:3 Barking Carnival Clown (@AceOnKeyz) February 27, 2020

