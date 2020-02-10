Pennsylvania Democrats who won Republican districts explain how to beat Trump in 2020
PHILADELPHIA — What’s the key to beating President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania in 2020? The Democratic presidential candidates mostly aren’t campaigning in Pennsylvania yet. But they are trying to convince voters in early states who are obsessed with “electability” that they can win critical battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania. Trump won the state by less than 1% in 2016, which along with razor-thin victories in Michigan and Wisconsin helped elevate him to the White House. Pennsylvania is expected to play a similarly decisive role this year. There’s no special formula for Democrats to win back a…
2020 Election
Pro-Trump truck flashes high-wattage TV clips about Hunter Biden outside New Hampshire climate town hall
While college students interviewed presidential hopefuls at a town hall on energy and climate change, supporters of President Donald Trump staged a high-wattage protest outside. Giant flatscreens, attached to a pro-Trump PAC’s black truck, flashed TV news clips meant to embarrass leading Democratic candidates.
The Trump truck was parked last Wednesday morning on Main Street in Concord, the state’s capital, outside a theater hosting the NH Youth Climate and Clean Energy Town Hall. News footage of presidential candidates including Elizabeth Warren flashed on the truck’s sides, but most of the clips focused on Joe Biden, including vintage clips of the former vice-president addressing the plagiarism scandal credited with knocking him out of the 1988 presidential race. Seven Trump supporters gathered around the truck, waving Trump signs.
2020 Election
Meet the Yang gang’s number one YouTuber
I met Ching Juhl at an Andrew Yang watch party in Manchester on Wednesday. Camera in hand, she was streaming video of her fellow supporters cheering on their guy as he participated in a CNN town hall event.
As it turns out, she’s a documentarian; before this, she shot a film about the Italian photographer Federico Busonero. I wanted to know more about her, and Juhl was kind enough to meet me for an interview the next day.
In fact, she was so nice that she offered to drive me back into Manchester after my second Uber inexplicably bailed, and even hooked me up with a copy of Andrew Yang’s The War on Normal People: The Truth About America’s Disappearing Jobs and Why Universal Basic Income Is Our Future.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham accused by ex-White House official of ‘political dirty tricks’ with latest attack on Bidens
Appearing on CNN on Monday morning, former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart accused Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-Sc) of "political dirty tricks" during his appearance on CBS on Sunday.
Noting that Graham, one of Donald Trump's most avid defenders, admitted that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is funneling dirt he obtained in Ukraine on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter directly to Attorney General Bill Barr, Lockhart made the case that the announcement of a possible investigation is just what the president ordered.
Speaking with hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman, Lockhart explained, "Remember from the testimony, Trump doesn't want an investigation. He wants an announcement that someone is investigating."