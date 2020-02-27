‘People’s lives will be lost’: Psychiatrist warns ‘sociopath’ Trump is ‘getting worse’ — and failing in coronavirus response

President Donald Trump’s psychological problems are getting worse and could be consequential as America faces a potential COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday interviewed Dr. Lance Dodes, a former assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.

“As you pointed out, Lawrence, this man is about himself. He really is not about the country, he’s not about public health,” Dr. Dodes said of Trump.

“Although he has already severely damaged the country by being a psychopath or sociopath — in many ways, he’s damaged democracy — I think people’s lives will be lost now,” he warned. “Individual lives will be lost because of the way he’s mishandling the coronavirus issue.”

“To your original point, Lawrence, yes, he’s getting worse,” Dr. Dodes said. “The more things go badly for him, the more paranoid he becomes, the more out of touch with reality, and the more bad decisions he’s going to make, the more desperate he’s going to be to hold on to what he needs in his power.”

