Pete Buttigieg answers those who question his family values: ‘I’ve never had to pay off a porn star’

Mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared on CNN Tuesday for a town hall in Nevada where he was asked about his sexual orientation. Thus far, Buttigieg is the first openly gay presidential candidate being taken seriously by both the media and the electorate.

He was asked by a voter how he would deal with the flood of personal attacks on his sexual orientation and his family.

He explained that it would happen and he was ready for it. Speaking about his coming-out story, Buttigieg said that he wasn’t sure what impact it would have on his career but that he didn’t want to not have a personal life anymore after he got out of the military.

Host Erin Burnet cited last week’s comments from Rush Limbaugh about Buttigieg’s sexual orientation.

“The idea of the likes of Rush Limbaugh or Donald Trump lecturing anybody on family values,” he was then interrupted by huge applause from the audience. “I mean, sorry but, one thing about my marriage is it’s never involved me sending hush money to a porn star after cheating on my spouse.”

Watch below: