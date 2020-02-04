Pete Buttigieg claims victory in Iowa but results still pending
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg claimed victory on Tuesday in the Iowa caucuses although party officials have yet to release any official results from a vote plagued by technical problems.
“We were able to demonstrate both the winning message and the winning organization,” the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said in an interview with MSNBC.
Buttigieg, who is battling former vice president Joe Biden for the moderate wing of the party, said that based on an internal tally put together by his staff it was a “clear victory for this campaign.”
“This is really the first proof point for how we’re building the campaign that is ultimately going to go on to defeat (Donald) Trump” in November’s presidential election, he said.
According to Buttigieg’s website, citing results from 1,200 of the nearly 1,700 precincts in the midwestern state, he earned the support of 24.7 percent of the 152,000 voters who took part in Monday’s caucuses, the kickoff of the presidential nominating season.
While Buttigieg was claiming victory, the campaign of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said that he was in the lead according to its calculations with 28.6 percent of the vote to 25.7 percent for the former Indiana mayor.
The Biden campaign for its part said it had “zero official data” so far from the Iowa Democratic Party.
Buttigieg said he was “frustrated and impatient like everybody else” for the Iowa Democratic Party to release the official results.
“The results will come in and I will trust the results but we wanted to see those results last night,” he said.
The Iowa Democratic Party said precinct results were still coming in and blamed the delay on an app that was reporting only partial data.
“While our plan is to release results as soon as possible today, our ultimate goal is to ensure that the integrity and accuracy of the process continues to be upheld,” it said in a statement.
Photo: Pete Buttigieg
AFP / WIN MCNAMEE
2020 Election
Everyone calm down: Iowa’s caucus chaos is just a minor bump — not a world-ending conspiracy
Going into the Iowa caucuses Monday night, the stakes felt sky-high compared even to other dramatic years, like 2016 or 2008. Even though, realistically speaking, the differences between how the Democratic candidates would govern as president are pretty small, the large field, combined with the urgent need to beat Donald Trump in November plus still-lingering anger over the way the 2016 primaries played out, had tensions running high.
2020 Election
Paul Krugman: ‘Zombie Republicans’ are ‘soulless opportunists’ destroying the US with Trump’s approval
In a column for the New York Times -- as well as in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour which can be seen below -- Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman unloaded on members of the Republican Party as "zombies" and "soulless opportunists" working in tandem with Donald Trump to ruin the U.S. economy.
Riffing off his new book, "Arguing with Zombies: Economics, Politics, and the Fight for a Better Future," he writes, "Is this the week American democracy dies? Quite possibly."
2020 Election
After epic ‘nightmare’ in Iowa, democratic app built by secretive firm Shadow Inc. comes under scrutiny
"This outfit is inexcusably secretive."
Amid all the finger-pointing and anger that followed the nightmarish Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses Monday night, many journalists and progressive observers honed in on the smartphone app the state Democratic Party used—with disastrous consequences—to record and report the results of the highly anticipated contest.