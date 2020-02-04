Pete Buttigieg leads in the Iowa Caucuses after results were finally released

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a lead in the Iowa Caucus after the state party finally released partial results on Tuesday.

According to numbers released by the Iowa Democratic Party, Buttigieg received 27% of the delegate percentage, with 62% of precincts tallied.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is in second place with 25% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in third place with 18%.

Former Vice President Joe Biden finished third, with 16%, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 13%.

IOWA STATE DELEGATES (62% of caucus results): Buttigieg 26.9%

Sanders 25.1%

Warren 18.3%

Biden 15.6%

Klobuchar 12.6%

Yang 1.1% — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) February 4, 2020

Realignment really hurt Biden — which means he didn't hit the 15% viability threshold in a lot of places. Sanders gained 1,132 after realignment. Buttigieg was the biggest gainer at 3,364 more votes in round two. Warren gained 1,406. And Biden lost 2,003 votes. — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) February 4, 2020

WATCH: Iowa Democratic Party chair apologizes for the delay in results and says the party still has faith the results are accurate. Learn more: https://t.co/K3FvJ5eaqH#IACaucus #Decision2020 pic.twitter.com/TOx1yGyytX — 11th Hour (@11thHour) February 4, 2020