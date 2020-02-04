Pete Buttigieg leads in the Iowa Caucuses after results were finally released
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a lead in the Iowa Caucus after the state party finally released partial results on Tuesday.
According to numbers released by the Iowa Democratic Party, Buttigieg received 27% of the delegate percentage, with 62% of precincts tallied.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is in second place with 25% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is in third place with 18%.
Former Vice President Joe Biden finished third, with 16%, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 13%.
IOWA STATE DELEGATES (62% of caucus results):
Buttigieg 26.9%
Sanders 25.1%
Warren 18.3%
Biden 15.6%
Klobuchar 12.6%
Yang 1.1%
Realignment really hurt Biden — which means he didn't hit the 15% viability threshold in a lot of places.
Sanders gained 1,132 after realignment. Buttigieg was the biggest gainer at 3,364 more votes in round two. Warren gained 1,406. And Biden lost 2,003 votes.
WATCH: Iowa Democratic Party chair apologizes for the delay in results and says the party still has faith the results are accurate.
Iowa woman wanted vote changed after learning Pete Buttigieg is gay
An Iowa woman who supported Pete Buttigieg for president in Monday night's tumultuous US Democratic caucus asked to change her vote when she learned the candidate is gay.
She cited her religious beliefs for doing so.
"Are you saying that he has a same-sex partner? Are you kidding?" the woman, wearing a "Pete 2020" sticker, asked a caucus organizer, known as a precinct captain, in rural Iowa.
The exchange was caught on a video which quickly went viral online.
2020 Election
CNN anchor: It was ‘stupid’ to report rumor of campaign aides saying Biden might file injunction against Iowa results
CNN's John King Tuesday afternoon reported live on-air he was receiving messages from aides of rival campaigns that Vice President Joe Biden was considering filing an injunction against the release of the results from Monday's Iowa Caucuses.
Citing the "the breaking news rush," King is now calling his decision to report those rumors was "stupid."
Important: Team Biden says talk it may challenge IA release plans 100% untrue. In the breaking news rush my discussing, even skeptically, incoming from rival campaigns was, in a word, stupid.