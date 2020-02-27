Placido Domingo says apology gave ‘false impression,’ drops Spain show
Scandal-hit opera star Placido Domingo on Thursday said his apology over sexual harassment allegations had given a “false impression” but cancelled his appearance in an upcoming performance in Madrid.
“I feel I have to issue another statement to correct the false impression generated by my apology,” he said in a statement that said he had withdrawn from “La Traviata” at Madrid’s Teatro Real and would do the same with any theatre or opera house “that might have difficulties” with his presence.
The latest statement came two days after the 79-year-old, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, apologised for “the hurt” caused to his accusers, saying he accepted “full responsibility” for his actions.
At least 20 women have accused Domingo of forcibly kissing, grabbing or fondling them in incidents dating back to the 1980s, and on Tuesday, the AGMA union said an internal probe found the storied tenor-turned-baritone had engaged in a pattern of “inappropriate activity”.
But the Spanish megastar, whose initial apology did not specifically confirm any of the allegations, on Thursday insisted his statement had been misunderstood.
“I know what I haven’t done and I will deny it again. I never behaved aggressively with anyone and I have never done anything to obstruct or impede anyone’s career,” he said in the statement.
“My apology was sincere and from the bottom of my heart to any colleagues whom I could have hurt in any way by something I said or did. As I have demonstrated on many occasions, it was never my attention to hurt or offend anyone.”
© 2020 AFP
CNN
‘Set up for failure’: CNN’s Camerota speculates Pence is about to become Trump’s coronavirus fall guy
President Donald Trump on Wednesday appointed Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the federal government's response to the coronavirus outbreak -- but CNN's Alisyn Camerota said that the president may have given the VP an impossible task.
Reacting to the news that Pence would be the point man for the government's efforts to contain the virus, Camerota said that it might be too late to really get a handle on a situation that is already highly likely to do real damage to both public health and the economy.
"It seemed Vice President Pence may be set up for failure," she said. "Not intentionally, but how is he going to get his arms around this?"
2020 Election
Bloomberg’s 2020 chances are crumbling — and he may be accidentally helping Bernie Sanders
With a gargantuan fortune, a history of running the largest American city, and no shortage of self-confidence, Michael Bloomberg rocketed himself to become a commanding presence in the 2020 Democratic primary with a massive wave of ad spending in key states, posing a real threat to top candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. But after two dismal performances on the debate stage, Bloomberg’s star seems to be falling — perhaps proving that even great wealth can’t buy you charisma or a presidential nomination.
We shouldn’t write any premature political obituaries, of course, as any number of unforeseen events can shake up a race. But it does appear that Bloomberg’s sudden ascent may have been an overinflated bubble ready to pop as soon as he faced some real public scrutiny. And ironically, Bloomberg’s position in the race may actually be having the opposite effect of his stated goal: thwarting Sanders’s shot at the nomination.
Breaking Banner
Nervous Democrats hoping the Obamas will save the party from Bernie Sanders
Nervous Democrats are hoping former President Barack Obama will step in and rescue the party from Bernie Sanders.
A number of top Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, fear the Vermont senator will be demolished if he wins the nomination and will hand President Donald Trump another four-year term, reported the New York Times.
“People are worried,” said former Sen. Chris Dodd of Connecticut, a former Democratic National Committee chairman who has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. “How you can spend four or five months hoping you don’t have to put a bumper sticker from that guy on your car.”