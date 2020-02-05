Plane skids off runway in Istanbul, breaks into three
A plane carrying 177 people skidded off the runway at an Istanbul airport and split into three after landing in rough weather on Wednesday.
Officials said no-one had lost their lives in the accident, but dozens of people were injured.
Live images broadcast on Turkish television showed several people climbing through a large crack in the plane and escaping on one of the wings at the rear of the aircraft.
The Boeing 737 operated by Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines had flown into Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport from the Aegean port city of Izmir in very wet weather, NTV broadcaster reported.
Fifty-two people were injured and taken to hospital, Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter.
“Efforts to evacuate those affected continue,” he added.
Turkish television NTV showed images of the badly damaged plane and a fire inside, which was later put out by firefighters.
The plane had 171 passengers on board and six crew members, the governor said.
Turkish media said there were 12 children among the passengers.
– ‘Strong landing’ –
Turhan said there were no deaths, and that the majority of passengers were able to get off the plane themselves.
Some passengers were believed to be stuck inside the aircraft but local media reported that emergency workers are currently helping them.
After darkness fell, television footage showed dozens of rescue workers in high-visibility jackets surrounding the plane with flashlights.
Some sprayed water jets onto the severed body of the aircraft, while others could be seen climbing up onto the plane to comb through the cabin.
Turhan said the plane broke after a “strong landing,” according to NTV. Prior to the accident, there had been very strong winds and rain.
Several firefighters and health workers were sent to the scene, state news agency Anadolu reported.
Planes were being redirected to Istanbul’s main airport from Sabiha Gokcen, NTV said.
The Istanbul public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident. The plane had landed at the airport at 1518 GMT, the private DHA news agency reported.
In January 2018, a Pegasus Boeing 737-800 slid down an embankment at Trabzon airport on the Black Sea, and landed just metres from the water with its wheels stuck in thick mud.
After four days, the plane was eventually lifted back onto the runway with engineers using cranes. All 162 passenger and six crew were safely evacuated.
Pegasus, which has been flying for 20 years, has a fleet of 83 aircraft, including 47 Boeings and 36 Airbus planes, according to its website.
Photo: AFP / Muhammed DEMIR
Breaking Banner
‘Rick Perry has still major accounting to do’: House Dems haven’t forgotten about ex-Energy secretary’s role in Ukraine scheme
House Democrats still want to hear from former Energy Secretary Rick Perry -- who "slipped through the cracks" in the impeachment inquiry.
Perry has defied a congressional subpoena and spoken only to friendly media outlets about his role in President Donald Trump's pressure scheme against Ukraine, but House investigators and government watchdog groups haven't forgotten about him, reported Politico.
“The president has escaped accountability and so have all the president’s men," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees. "Secretary Perry has still major accounting to do about his activities in Ukraine. The Senate may have surrendered their constitutional responsibilities but the House of Representatives will not.”
Breaking Banner
Trump’s State of the Union viewership plummets 21 percent in one year
Fewer people tuned in this year to watch President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address even though the president is embroiled in an impeachment trial.
Although the president packed his speech with a number of gimmicks, he didn't draw the audiences that he has in the past.
Deadline reported that early results show that the combined network audiences were down 21% from 2019.
Breaking Banner
Nihilism-on-meth: The surprising key to understanding Trump and his Christian enablers
Last night President Trump gave his State of the Union address, the night before his expected acquittal in a sham impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. To paraphrase Dylan, you gotta belong to somebody, and I at least would like it to be someone better than a walking avatar of nihilism.
I'm not kidding. Nihilism in its most common philosophical sense means that nothing really matters in the end, and certainly Trump has given us no reason to think that he thinks anything beyond his own whims and appetites have any kind of meaning or value. Burnt steak with ketchup, golf, getting even with enemies, self-enrichment, sexualizing his daughter and ignoring his wife—these are the things that make Trump's world go around, not any sense of history, purpose, or calling.