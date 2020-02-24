Police move in to clear Canada rail blockade
Ontario police moved in Monday to clear indigenous protestors who have caused major disruptions to the Canadian economy by blocking a key east-west rail line for nearly three weeks.
The protesters had mounted the blockade on a Canadian National Railway line east of Toronto and at other places in support of a small group fighting construction of a natural gas pipeline on indigenous lands in British Columbia.
Ontario provincial police began clearing the line Monday morning after a midnight deadline for the blockade’s removal passed unheeded.
Televised images showed dozens of police officers taking away protestors in handcuffs one by one, after a few minor scuffles broke out.
“All avenues to successfully negotiate a peaceful resolution have been exhausted,” the police said in a statement as the operation to enforce a court injunction got underway.
Meanwhile, fresh protests in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs fighting the Coastal GasLink pipeline popped up in Saskatchewan province and at the Pacific port of Vancouver.
Others had previously set up on roads, rails and ports as well as at government offices in other parts of the country in recent weeks but have since disbanded.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday had called the situation “unacceptable and untenable,” and said attempts to negotiate an end to the standoff had failed.
His Liberal government has made reconciliation with indigenous peoples a priority.
But the disruptions to rail traffic — the backbone of Canada’s transportation system, moving more than Can$250 billion ($190 billion) in goods annually — led to supply shortages and job layoffs.
Under pressure to end the crisis, Trudeau had sought to establish a dialogue with indigenous leaders but the overtures went unanswered.
“We can’t have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table,” he said.
On Saturday, the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief reiterated their demands that the pipeline construction be halted and federal police leave their ancestral lands as pre-conditions for negotiations.
The pipeline — a Can$6.6 billion (US$5 billion) project designed to transport liquefied natural gas for overseas markets — would run from British Columbia’s Dawson Creek area to a Pacific coast terminal in Kitimat, a distance of 670 kilometers (416 miles).
It received final regulatory approval last year.
‘This is mind control’: Ex-CIA agent nails Trump’s new loyalty oath for government staffers
The White House and Republicans were supposed to be putting together a plan to protect Americans against Russia hacking yet another election, former CIA officer Phil Mudd pointed out on CNN Monday. Instead, they've failed Americans, opting instead for their own crusade to protect the president from anyone who disagrees with him.
"In a typical president, the National Security Council would say to the president, 'here are the options,' but they won't do that," said Mudd.
Retired Rear Adm. John Kirby agreed, saying that in wake of the president's acquittal from the Republican Senate, he feels empowered to do whatever he wants.
Trump says the ‘Stock Market starting to look very good’ — after the worst investor panic in 2 years
President Donald Trump boasted about the state of economy Monday afternoon, not even an hour after the markets closed on the worst day of investor panic in two years.
The S&P 500 lost 3.3 percent as fears about the spreading coronavirus outbreak spiked, and the Dow Jones tumbled 1,000 points. It was the worst decline since February 2018, CNN reported.
Analysts broadly agreed that the sudden stock market plunge was a result of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, which started in China but has spread to Italy, South Korea and elsewhere, triggering expectations that it could be harder to contain than had been hoped.
‘The FBI is trying to set me up’: House investigators fight for evidence from man implicated in Ukraine scheme
GOP congressional candidate Robert Hyde has lashed out at the House Foreign Affairs Committee as it continues to seek evidence of his involvement in the Ukraine scandal, particularly in the ouster and potential surveillance of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to a new NBC News report.
Yovanovitch was pushed out of her position as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after a campaign spearheaded by Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, and potentially others. Giuliani has said that he needed Yovanovitch "out of the way" as he tried to get Ukraine to announce investigations into perceived political enemies of President Donald Trump. As part of the investigation into the scandal, texts emerged between Hyde and Parnas, an associate of Giuliani, appearing to indicate that Yovanovitch was under some kind of surveillance. Hyde has said the texts were a joke.